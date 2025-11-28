How to watch the SailGP 2025 Final: All the TV & streaming details for the final

Want to watch the 2025 SailGP Grand Final but don't know when or where to watch it? Here's everything you need to know to tune in

The SailGP Grand Final is the climax to the racing season, and fans worldwide will be looking to tune in. The ultimate winner-takes-all race is set to take place at the Mubadala Abu Dhabi Sail Grand Prix on November 29-30, 2025.

SailGP Grand Final Race Schedule

The race times for both days of the SailGP Grand Final event are consistent. The main event action, including the decisive winner-takes-all final race, will take place during the 14:00 – 15:30 GST window on Sunday, November 30.

Local Abu Dhabi Time (GST, GMT+4): 14:00 – 15:30 GST (Saturday and Sunday)

UK Time (GMT): 10:00 – 11:30 AM (Saturday and Sunday)

France / Italy (CET): 11:00 AM – 12:30 PM (Sunday)

New York, USA (EST): 05:00 – 06:30 AM (Sunday)

Sydney, Australia (AEDT): 09:00 – 10:30 PM (Sunday)

Free Viewing Options & Geo-Restrictions

SailGP has a strong history of offering free coverage through digital platforms, but this is subject to local broadcast rights.

SailGP App: The official SailGP app (available on Apple and Android) often features live racing and replays. Access to the live feed is typically geo-blocked in territories where exclusive broadcasters (like TNT Sports in the UK or Sky Italia in Italy) have paid for the exclusive live rights.

YouTube & Facebook: Live streaming is commonly available on the official SailGP YouTube and Facebook channels in countries without an exclusive live broadcaster. Countries like the US and Canada have often enjoyed free live streams on YouTube, while countries like the UK might see restrictions due to their paid-for exclusive TV deals.

Free-to-Air Channels: In some territories, SailGP airs on free platforms. For example, in Australia, live races are often available on Kayo Freebies (a free tier of the Kayo Sports streaming service) and sometimes on SBS (which may show highlights or select live races).

Where can you watch the SailGP finale?

United Kingdom: TNT Sports (discovery+ streaming). TNT Sports is the exclusive live home for all events in the UK and Ireland for the 2025 season. This is a paywall service.

TNT Sports (discovery+ streaming). TNT Sports is the exclusive live home for all events in the UK and Ireland for the 2025 season. This is a paywall service. United States: CBS and CBS Sports Network. Live coverage is typically featured on CBS Sports Network, with free live digital streams often available via the official SailGP App or YouTube (check local listings).

CBS and CBS Sports Network. Live coverage is typically featured on CBS Sports Network, with free live digital streams often available via the official SailGP App or YouTube (check local listings). Australia: Fox Sports and Kayo Freebies. Fox Sports provides subscription coverage, and select events are also available on the free-to-air platform Kayo Freebies.

Fox Sports and Kayo Freebies. Fox Sports provides subscription coverage, and select events are also available on the free-to-air platform Kayo Freebies. Canada: TSN and RDS. TSN covers the English broadcast, and RDS handles the French-language coverage.

TSN and RDS. TSN covers the English broadcast, and RDS handles the French-language coverage. Italy: Sky Italia. Sky Italia is a long-standing partner and is expected to provide live coverage of the season finale.

Sky Italia. Sky Italia is a long-standing partner and is expected to provide live coverage of the season finale. France: Canal+ Sport. Canal+ Sport typically provides live and delayed coverage for fans of the French team.

Canal+ Sport. Canal+ Sport typically provides live and delayed coverage for fans of the French team. Spain: RTVE and TV3 (in Catalonia), as well as Movistar Plus+ (on Deportes 3)

RTVE and TV3 (in Catalonia), as well as Movistar Plus+ (on Deportes 3) Germany: ZDF (with a new multi-season partnership for the 2025 season)

How to watch SailGP from Anywhere Using a VPN

You don’t need to worry about missing any of the high-speed action, even if you’re travelling overseas while the races are taking place.

By using a VPN (or Virtual Private Network), you can avoid the geo-blocking restrictions that might otherwise get in the way of watching your usual streaming services or accessing the free live feeds when you’re in another country.

How a VPN Helps: VPNs have the useful ability to change your IP address, making your laptop, smartphone, or tablet appear to be back home. This means you can tune into the event, even when you’re thousands of miles away from your sitting room. If you are in a country with a restricted feed (like the UK or Italy), connecting to a VPN server in a country that offers a free YouTube stream (such as the US or Canada) can potentially allow you to watch the Grand Final for free.

There are plenty of VPNs out there, but the tech experts at TechRadar and Tom’s Guide both believe that NordVPN is top of the world rankings, with top-notch streaming and security features, a 30-day money-back guarantee, and a great deal this Black Friday…

NordVPN Black Friday deal

Yachting World readers can take advantage of an amazing NordVPN deal for SailGP. In a Black Friday promotion, you’ll get up to 77% off two year plans, plus an extra three months thrown in for free. View Deal

Final Viewing Tip

Due to the dynamic nature of broadcast agreements, the most definitive source for “How to Watch” in any specific country will always be the official SailGP website’s dedicated ‘How to Watch’ page closer to the event date. This page provides the final, up-to-date listings for every region.