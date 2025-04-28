Pacific cruisers’ help sought to save ‘Seaglider’ underwater ocean research drone

The University of Washington is asking cruisers to help save and recover one of its 'Seaglider' underwater oceanography research drones in the Pacific

The University of Washington in the USA has put out a plea for any cruisers south-east of Hawaii to help recover their ‘Seaglider’ drone.

The Student Seaglider Center is a student-run lab within the University of Washington School of Oceanography.

Seagliders are autonomous underwater vehicles that collect data on oceanographic conditions including water temperature, salinity, density, dissolved oxygen, and chlorophyll.

The Seagliders operate without the need for a ‘home’ ship, and can be programmed to repeatedly dive and travel underwater. They can dive up 1000 meters and can stay at sea for months while automatically reporting data back to scientists every time they surface.

However, one has been pulled off course in the Pacific and the University of Washington is seeking assistance from the sailing community to recover it.

2000km south-east of Hawaii

Layla Airola, Chief Business Officer of the Student Seaglider Center, and also Commodore of the Washington Yacht Club, explains:

“In November, we deployed a Seaglider in the equatorial pacific to collect vital oceanographic data like temperature, salinity, oxygen, and chlorophyll.

“We aimed to pilot the Seaglider to the shore [of] Hawai’i, but currents have been stronger than we anticipated and the glider will not be able to make it to Hawai’i before its batteries run out.

“In order to not lose the instrument, we need a boat to pick up the glider in the next two months.”

The glider is currently 1,975 km southeast of Hawaii and is pinging GPS signals accurate to within meters. Each glider weighs 55kg (120 lbs) and at the surface, the orange antenna will be visible.

The glider will keep sending GPS updates for the next 3 months, and live coordinates will be shared with any vessel able to assist. The map shows its location and projected route.

If anyone is interested in picking up the glider please email lairola@uw.edu