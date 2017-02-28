As Emirates Team New Zealand launch their pedal powered AC50 for the 35th America's Cup, Russell Coutts spoke to Elaine about the choice and the increasing physicality of the boats

With less than three months to go until the start of the Louis Vuitton qualifiers and 35th America’s Cup in Bermuda, Sir Russell Coutts was in London celebrating the event’s latest sponsor.

Coutts, CEO of the America’s Cup Events Authority and five times winner of the America’s Cup was launching a special Cup edition wine, Mouton Cadet special cuvée wines at Trinity House in London.

Elaine grabbed the chance to ask the America’s Cup’s top man some questions about the state of play in Bermuda, the launch of Emirates Team New Zealand’s pedal-powered AC50 and ask Coutts about whether this is a key advantage or not, and the future muscle power Cup sailing.