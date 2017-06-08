Cheeki Rafiki trial begins: prosecution alleges yacht boss “cut corners to save costs”

The prosecutor in the Cheeki Rafiki manslaughter case has told the jury at Winchester Crown Court that the yacht manager, Douglas Innes, failed to get the vessel checked ahead of its fatal last trip.

Andrew Bridge, 22, James Male, 22, Steve Warren, 52, and Paul Goslin, 56, all died when Cheeki Rafiki lost its keel while returning from Antigua Sailing Week to Southampton in May 2014.

What happened to Cheeki Rafiki? Key findings from the official Marine Accident Investigation Branch report

Despite a search of the North Atlantic, the men were never found.

Innes, the director of Stormforce Coaching Limited, denies four counts of manslaughter by gross negligence.

He also denies a further charge of failing to operate Cheeki Rafiki in a safe manner between 18 March 2013 and 18 May 2014.

Cheeki Rafiki: Liferaft Found Unused

Prosecutor Nigel Lickley QC told the court that Innes “was responsible for the deaths and failed to do what a competent person in his position would do”, adding: “He turned a blind eye for profit and cut corners to save costs.”

The court heard that the yacht, which was managed by Stormforce Coaching Limited, had a Maritime and Coastguard Agency (MCA) category 2 charter code, which meant it could only be sailed up to 60 miles away from “a safe haven”.

Despite three years of hard racing and running aground three times, Cheeki Rafiki had also not been inspected by a qualified inspector before the trip, the jury heard.

Cheeki Rafiki lost its keel more than 700 miles from Nova Scotia in Canada.

Lickley also gave details of the events before the tragedy.