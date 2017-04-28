Some interesting facts about Ben Ainslie – such as, he owns an Aston Martin, his favourite meal is beef wellington, he supports Chelsea FC and other facts

Here are a few things you may or may not know about Britain’s great sailing sailor, multiple Olympic Gold medallist and America’s Cup challenger.

1. He began sailing an Optimist as a 9-year-old at Restronguet near Falmouth.

2. His father Roddy raced round the world in the Whitbread Race in 1973, four years before Ben was born.

3. His mother, Sue, has also been a keen sailor.

4. Ben Ainslie’s wife, Lady Ainslie, is better known as Georgie Thompson and is a TV and radio presenter.

5. In July 2016 they had their first child, a girl they named Bellatrix.

6. They have a dog called Biggles.

7. Ben Ainslie’s nicknames are Beano and Big Ben.

8. He drives a Range Rover Sport (but he also has an Aston Martin in the garage for playdays).

9. He supports Chelsea FC.

10. Ainslie likes playing golf.

11. Ben has been learning to fly and has an ambition to get a pilot’s licence.

12. His favourite meal is beef wellington.

13. He has been given three honours by the Queen, an MBE a CBE and a knighthood.

14. He lives near Hampton Court, west of London. He commutes to the team base in Portsmouth every day. A driver picks him up and leaves him back home; he says it’s the only time in the day he gets to look at his email.

15. He had to bulk up with 14kg of muscle to race in the powerful Finn class in the 2012 Olympics and has since shed it and is down to 82kg.

16. His longest running sailing friend is Iain Percy (below), who came through junior and Olympic programmes with him as a teenager and is now skipper of rival America’s Cup team Artemis.

17. His first experience of the America’s Cup was in 2002 when he joined the One World team.

18. He turned down an opportunity to race as crew or tactician in the America’s Cup on Team New Zealand in 2005, deciding instead to gain experience as a helmsman on the ‘B’ boat.

19. He owns a Truly Classic 65, a beautiful neo classic ketch designed by Andre Hoek, which he named Rita. (All his Olympic boats were called Rita).

20. He belongs to the Royal Lymington Yacht Club and the Royal Yacht Squadron in Cowes.

21. He has won the Yachtsman of the Year award five times.

22. He has a virtual crewmember, his latest weapon in his fight to win the America’s Cup. Its role is to provide his crew with important information allowing them to make crucial tactical decisions.

23. He’s the most decorated sailor in Olympic history with four gold medals and one silver, with his first one in 1996.

24. Ainslie was bullied at school for having a skin condition.

25. Ben left is first America’s Cup early when he was in his 20s. He much prefers the leadership roles he’s in now.

26. He was involved in a war of words between his team and that of Jonas Hogh-Christensen and Pieter-Jan Postma as Ben claimed the two teamed up against him at the 2012 Olympics.