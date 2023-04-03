World’s coolest yachts: Cookson 50

We ask top sailors and marine industry gurus to choose the coolest and most innovative yachts of our times. Matteo Polli nominates the Cookson 50

“I think the Cookson 50 is one of the coolest yachts on earth for several reasons. First, it’s designed by one of the most renowned yacht design firms on earth: Farr Yacht Design. It was conceived for high performance sailing, with sleek lines and a lightweight construction, and included plenty of innovation for the time, including a canting keel system [with trim tab] to maximise stability.

“The Cookson 50 is very versatile, and can be used for both racing and fast cruising thanks to its performance-oriented design combined with a functional interior and deck layout.

“Thanks to a very all round performance profile the Cookson 50 has a rich history of success in international sailing competitions, including multiple victories in the major offshore races in the world [such as the Rolex Fastnet Race and Sydney Hobart Race, pictured] under different rating systems.

“I’ve been fortunate to sail on this boat and explore the full potential of this incredible design.”

Cookson 50 stats rating

Top speed: 23 knots

LOA: 15.24m/50ft

Launched: 2005

Berths: 8

Price: NZ$750,000

Adrenalin factor: 80%

Matteo Polli

Matteo Polli is an Italian yacht designer and project manager who has worked with several different shipyards and designers. Polli has a particular reputation as an IRC and ORC specialist, creating winning designs for Italia Yachts, Grand Soleil and Ecoracer.

