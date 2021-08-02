New Yacht: ICE 70 – sleek high performance cruiser / racer

Rupert Holmes casts his expert eye over the newly announced ICE 70 designed by Umberto Felci for high performance cruising and racing

The ICE 70 is a gorgeous Umberto Felci design and has been conceived for fast cruising and racing at the highest levels, both with full and reduced crews and promises to combine elegance with the latest technologies, high performance and versatility.

The result is beautifully crisp styling and a clean aesthetic, with huge unobstructed deck areas and a very low profile coachroof.

Visually the cockpit coamings are an extension of the coachroof line and even the large instrument pods at each helm station are shaped to echo the lines of the cabin top.

In the ICE 70, Felci has delivered a very contemporary hull shape with high form stability, but without excess wetted surface area, especially when heeled. Carbon fibre is used extensively in the construction, representing around 30% of the fibres, and all structural components are of vacuum infused epoxy laminate.

It’s no surprise that a great deal of customisation is possible with interior layouts. The interior of the first boat, which we have seen in build via video, is simple and uncluttered, underlining the yacht’s refined and streamlined nature.

The owner’s cabin and a twin guest cabin are forward, ahead of a large and elegant saloon. Aft is the captain’s cabin, which has direct access to the galley, located in the port quarter.

The second boat will have more space for guests, including two large ensuite aft cabins that are convertible between twin and double configurations, plus a smaller Pullman cabin.

The galley in this boat is forward of the keel case, with the owner’s suite forward of this. There’s also a very compact ensuite crew cabin in the bows that can double as a sail locker when necessary. In all cases furniture is mostly of veneered sandwich panels to minimise weight.

Both boats have an unusually large tender garage, with space for a 4.2m (13ft) RIB, that reduces accommodation volume in the aft end of the boat. However, the capabilities of a larger tender will be preferred by some.

Three boats have been sold so far, to owners in Italy, Mexico and Germany, with the first scheduled for its public debut at the 2021 Cannes Yachting Festival.

All have opted for the Cariboni telescopic lifting keel that reduces draught from 4.3m to a much more manageable 2.75m. The ICE 70 joins a range of nine models, from 52-100ft.

ICE 70 Specifications:

Hull: length 21.3m / 69ft 11in

LWL: 19.8m / 65ft 0in

Beam: 5.75m / 18ft 10in

Draught: 2.75m-4.30m / 9ft 0in-14ft 1in

Displacement: 26,500kg / 58,400lb

Price: €2,580,000 ex VAT.

Builder: iceyachts.it

