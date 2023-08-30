Labor Day weekend paddle board deals and kayak deals

Labor Day weekend is almost here and West Marine has rolled out hundreds of Labor Day paddle board deals and kayak deals
West Marine’s Labor Day weekend sale features a number of great kayak deals and paddle board deals, with big discounts on offer for your paddling adventures. This year’s sale features some particularly great offers on paddleboards and kayaks, so we’ve rounded up our pick of the best offers for you right here.
Most of their offers are live now and will remain so throughout the weekend but will only last until the products are sold out, so don’t hang around.
If you’d rather check out all the deals, you can also browse the full West Marine Labor Day Weekend sale yourself. And make sure you take a look at our buying advice for the best paddle boards and best kayaks on the market.
[N.B. These are US-only deals, apologies to our overseas readers – ed.]
Quick links
- Check out all the deals in the West Marine Labor Day sale
- Save up to $1,000 on electronics and navigation in the West Marine Labor Day sale
- Up to 50% discounts on all paddle sports gear on WestMarine.com
Note: We may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site, at no extra cost to you. This doesn’t affect our editorial independence.
Labor Day Weekend paddle board deals
TAHE Sport 11′ BEACH Inflatable Stand-UP Paddleboard Package – now $249.99, was $499.99
This is a full package including paddle board, pump, leash, backpack, paddle etc. making it ideal as a beginner’s paddleboard. At 11ft the board is at the bigger end of the standard inflatable paddle board market. This length helps increase volume, so the paddle board can carry an adult up to 250 lbs and will also increase the amount of glide you get per stroke – at the cost of some manoeuvrability.
10’6″ Voyager Stand-Up Paddleboard – now $399.99, was $839.99
Anyone that knows about paddle boarding knows that the sport’s popularity has blossomed thanks in large part to the inflatable paddle board market. But for all the technical developments that have allowed inflatables to be pumped up to high pressures, if you want all of your paddling effort to go into forward motion, a solid board still remains the best option. This solid paddle board from Voyager is a great option that will not break the bank. At 10ft 6in it’s a pretty standard size, but will offer good performance, particularly in wind and waves.
11’6″ Voyager Fisherman Inflatable Stand-Up Paddleboard Package – now $399.99, was $749.99
At 11ft 6in, this inflatable paddle board is the same size as some tandem boards on the market, and will certainly carry an adult and a child or two smaller adults. But it’s sold as a fishing board with the additional volume allowing you to carry more kit onboard. As such it’s got a variety of d-rings and straps for securing your kit. It even has a GoPro mount for capturing footage – though you might want to swerve that if you want to tell some bar stories about that huge fish that just got away…
Labor Day Weekend kayak deals
Argo 100X Angler Fishing Kayak – now $272.99, was $389.99
Fishing kayaks are often pedal-driven allowing you to keep your hands free. This has some clear benefits, but if you’re out in shallow waters or around obstructions such as oyster beds, coral, or rip rap, a pedal-drive kayak isn’t the best choice. This kayak does come with a number of fishing features, including a front storage hatch and a rear tank well, bottle holders, and a swivel rod holder in addition to two flush mount rod holders.
Targa 100 Kayak, Breeze Blue – now $699.99, was $999.99
This sit-on-top kayak comes with a number of features usually seen on sit-in kayaks, like an integrated, removable cooler that’s easy to access from your seat, and plenty of storage options like a hooded bow storage area to keep your belongings in one place, while also offering splash protection to help keep you dry. There’s also an open, bungee-equipped, rear storage deck to keep extra gear secure in the back. All in all, a lot of storage in a kayak which offers the right balance of comfort and stability