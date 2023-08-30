Labor Day weekend paddle board deals and kayak deals

Labor Day weekend is almost here and West Marine has rolled out hundreds of Labor Day paddle board deals and kayak deals

West Marine’s Labor Day weekend sale features a number of great kayak deals and paddle board deals, with big discounts on offer for your paddling adventures. This year’s sale features some particularly great offers on paddleboards and kayaks, so we’ve rounded up our pick of the best offers for you right here.

Most of their offers are live now and will remain so throughout the weekend but will only last until the products are sold out, so don’t hang around.

If you’d rather check out all the deals, you can also browse the full West Marine Labor Day Weekend sale yourself. And make sure you take a look at our buying advice for the best paddle boards and best kayaks on the market.

[N.B. These are US-only deals, apologies to our overseas readers – ed.]

Quick links

Note: We may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site, at no extra cost to you. This doesn’t affect our editorial independence.

Labor Day Weekend paddle board deals