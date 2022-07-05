Hallberg-Rassy 69: Swedish yard announces its largest model ever

The greatest Hallberg-Rassy ever? Hallberg-Rassy goes BIG with its new Hallberg-Rassy 69 as the famous Swedish yard announces plans for its largest ever model



Magnus Rassy has announced that his Swedish yard is to build ‘the greatest Hallberg Rassy ever’ in its largest flagship to date, the Hallberg-Rassy 69.

The Frers design is very much an evolution of the brand’s recent launches, which began with the Hallberg-Rassy 44 in 2017, and continued with the Hallberg-Rassy 40C and the Hallberg-Rassy 50. The latter Hallberg-Rassy 50 won European Yacht of the Year Luxury Cruiser category last year and for which we did a video plus a full report here.

Frers design has now drawn over 25 Hallberg-Rassy models in the last 35 years, including this sixth in a new generation of hull shapes. In line with the trends seen on these models, we see a modern hull shape on the Hallberg-Rassy 69. This includes near plumb stem and generous beam carried aft, twin rudders, a fixed bowsprit and eight large hull portlights, although the Hallberg-Rassy 69 features a completely flush foredeck forward of the mast.

Large centre cockpit

The cockpit looks particularly spacious and can be further protected by Hallberg-Rassy’s signature fixed windscreen or a hard-top shelter. There’s also a generous 14.8m3 of locker space on deck.

Magnus Rassy has long put forward the case for push-button sailing, including powered winches, furling sails and thrusters that enable joystick steering under power. And that should be the case even at this size to ensure it can be handled by a family crew, he says.

The engine is also over-specc’d, a 6-cylinder Volvo Penta D6-300, to ensure plenty of speed and torque at cruising revs.

A dedicated crew cabin is not in the accommodation plan, but there are Pullmans and plenty of space within the main living area. This is all on one level – a practical feature Hallberg-Rassy has tried to maintain on its bluewater boats since the mid 1970s.

The owner’s cabin is aft, with split or double berth versions available both here and in the forecabin.

Launch is scheduled for late 2023.

Hallberg-Rassy 69 specifications

LOA: 20.96m / 68ft 9in

LWL: 19.70m / 64ft 8in

Beam: 5.89m / 19ft 4in

Draught: 2.70m / 8ft 10in

Displacement (light): 46,500kg / 102,500lb

Standard sail area: 224.4m2 / 2,415ft2

