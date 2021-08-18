First look: Ovni 370 – smaller rugged alloy yacht

Rupert Holmes takes a look at the recently announced Ovni 370, which brings much of the forward thinking seen in previous Ovni design in a smaller package

Ovni is another French yard that builds rugged shoal draught aluminium boats. It has recently focussed on larger models, but this Ovni 370 brings much of the thinking behind the 400, launched three years ago, to a smaller size bracket.

A key feature of the boat lies in the distinctive coachroof styling. It’s not as sleek as that of most more performance oriented designs, but allows for generously sized forward-facing windows that provide the best possible view out. The optional deck saloon layout enables watchkeeping to be carried out from the shelter of the cabin.

Forward hull sections are very rounded, which increases forecabin volume and form stability, while helping to reduce pitching. An optional square top mainsail increases upwind sail area by almost 10% without the need for a taller rig. Displacement is a hefty 9.4 tonnes, yet the boat is designed to take a payload of almost an extra two tonnes when cruising long term.

The first boat is currently in build.

Ovni 370 specifications:

LOA: 11.95m / 39ft 2in

LWL: 11.40m / 37ft 5in

Beam: 3.99m / 13ft 1in

Draught: 0.92 to 3.08m / 3ft 0in to 10ft 1in

Displacement: 9,400kg / 20,700lb

Ballast: 3,000kg / 6,610lb

Base price: €272,000 ex VAT.

Builder: alubat.com

