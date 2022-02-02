First look: Nautitech 44 Open – an ideal bluewater cruiser

This long awaited new launch, the Nautitech 44 Open has been designed with private owners in mind over charter, which makes for an impressive family bluewater cruiser

It’s been many years since we’ve seen an all new Nautitech catamaran, but it may have been worth the wait, with the first details of the new Nautitech 44 Open have been released and look impressive.

A really good looking blend of volume and performance for a family cruising production cat has ensured this new Nautitech 44 Open has risen to the top of our wishlist of new multihulls to see and sail in the new year.

It took 12 months in development after Nautitech used a panel of existing owners to try to create the ideal owner boat, one which sits between its Nautitech 40 Open and Nautitech 46 Open. While it’s a bold decision to abandon 50% of the market (catamaran charter) and only focus on private boats, this is where the DNA of the brand lies.

Together with the fact that increasing numbers of its owners head for bluewater cruising, this led to the realisation that a technical room was missing and that existing owners often close off a forward cabin for use as stowage. So Nautitech developed a ‘SmartRoom’ option in the starboard forward cabin, a multifunctional space that can be laundry, workshop, clothes and toy stowage.

The modern Marc Lombard design features curved reverse bows and dual chines in the topsides. Displacement has been kept controlled and comparatively light at 10.5 tonnes, which, together with high freeboard and bridgedeck clearance, should help ensure it provides a fast yet comfortable ride.

Whatever your views on aft helms, they undeniably offer a more engaging helming experience as the connection to the rudders is so direct. Focus was placed on ensuring an ease of manoeuvring with minimum crew, and on ease of maintenance, including keeping running rigging visible and accessible. That, and creating an optimised flow through the cockpit and interior.

In contrast to today’s trend, the 44 Open has a large chart table, which has a forward-facing pride of place. It comes with two to four cabins both with two heads.

The first models are due to be shown in Miami in February and at La Grande Motte in April.

Nautitech 44 Open specifications

LOA: 13.30m / 43ft 8in

Beam: 7.36m / 23ft 0in

Draught: 1.45m / 4ft 9in

Displacement: 10,700kg / 22,046lb

Price: €543,600 ex VAT

Builder: nautitechcatamarans.com

