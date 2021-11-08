First look: JPK 39FC – 40 foot French cruiser

Improved form stability and more interior space key features in the JPK 39FC, the latest cruiser from French yard best known for their offshore racers

Although best known for its extremely competitive smaller offshore racing boats, this Breton yard also has a range of serious, yet fast and lightweight, cruising yachts of which the JPK 39FC is the latest.

The 39FC is the company’s second generation model in this size bracket, following the existing 38FC. The new design has fuller forward hull sections that increase form stability and improve interior space, plus a distinctive reverse sheer. The latter is an inherently stiffer shape and adds internal volume in the middle of the boat, while keeping the ends light.

This extra interior volume gives enough space for an optional three cabin layout, an arrangement that wasn’t offered for the 38FC. Both layouts for the new boat have a large linear galley to starboard, while the two-cabin model gains a bigger heads compartment, as well as additional stowage space in the saloon.

A combination of a fixed windscreen and removable canvas hard top gives good protection for crew at the forward end of the cockpit. Deck layouts share many of the attributes of JPK’s racing yachts, which are configured for easy, efficient sailing. A choice of two fixed keels or a ballasted centreboard are offered.

In early sea trials the prototype boat proved capable of standing up to 20 knots of true wind with full sail when close-hauled and of easy, relaxed sailing at 10-12 knots downwind.

JPK 39FC specifications

LOA: 11.72m / 38ft 5in

LWL: 11.0m / 36ft 1in

Beam: 3.98m / 13ft 1in

Draught (standard keel): 2.15m / 7ft 1in,

Draught (lift keel): 1.30-2.70m / 4ft 3in-8ft 10 in

Upwind sail area: 82m2 / 880ft2

Price: from €205,100 ex VAT

Builder: JPK.fr

