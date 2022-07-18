First look Dehler 46SQ

Toby Hodges gets a first look at the new Dehler 46SQ, which sees the Dehler 46 get the 'SQ" treatment 7 years after its release and follows the success. of the Dehler 38SQ

Following the successful update that transformed the Dehler 38 into the 38SQ, the German yard has given similar treatment to its flagship model, a Judel/Vrolijk design dating from 2015, now launching the Dehler 46SQ.

Improvements include a bowsprit with bobstay for code sails, plus an integrated arm for anchor handling. There’s also a staysail intended as a heavy-weather jib that gives efficient upwind performance in a blow when used with two reefs in the mainsail. Yet this is easily removed, and therefore doesn’t get in the way of the primary headsail when it’s not needed.

There’s also an optional cockpit arch with integrated sprayhood and sheeting point for the mainsail.

Below decks hull windows are larger, new options are offered from the interior design, and there’s a wider choice of flexible layouts. The first example will be unveiled at the Cannes boat show in September this year.

Dehler 46SQ specifications

Hull length: 13.95m 45ft 9in

Beam: 4.38m 14ft 4in

Draught: (standard keel) 2.25m 7ft 5in

Displacement: 11,500kg 25,353lb

Base price: €384,900 ex VAT

Builder: hanseyachtsag.com/dehler

If you enjoyed this….