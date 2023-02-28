Emergency VHF antenna – buyers’ guide

We're required by racing regs to carry them but any sensible person would have an emergency VHF antenna tucked away inside for just in case.

Carrying an emergency VHF antenna is a sensible thing to do. We may get a loss of signal to our mast head unit for any number of reasons, from chafe damaged cables to dismasting.

But have you ever wondered if you really need to buy a specific emergency VHF antenna or will a standard whip aerial do the job?

If you carry a pole on board, such as a long boat hook, a telescoping pole or even a sturdy fishing rod, then you have the means to elevate your VHF antenna. Most emergency antennas rely on you using some initiative to help them gain a decent signal by hoisting them as high as possible above sea level.

Some emergency antennas give you a helping hand by being very long when assembled. Some of them connect into your handheld VHF too.

Here’s a selection of some of the tried an tested emergency VHF antennas on the market.

Revolve-Tec Emergency VHF/AIS Marine Antenna

Bright colour, easy assembly, built in long pole/height

the cable feels quite vulnerable and thin

The Revolve marine emergency VHF antenna includes AIS compatibility and is optimised for VHF CH16 (as per universal standard for VHF antennas)

It is constructed using similar technology to slap wraps where a curved composite material can be rolled flat, but once unrolled reforms into a tubular shape.

It comes with the coax plug already attached and has an adapter in the bag that allows you to plug it into a handheld VHF, which is, er handy.

The antenna comes with rigging holes and is supplied with velcro straps (though you may want to use cable ties and more straps or gaffer tape of your own), enabling attachment to any vertical mast structure, guard rail or any substructure that can deliver the maximum height available.

The antenna can be purchased with or without an integral SOLAS approved LED strobe light.

Read our review of this Revolve-Tech Emergency VHF Antenna

Specs:

length 2.5m deployed

weight 750 grams

cable length: 6m

stowage size: 11cm x 13cm

