Personal locator beacons are an essential bit of kit that we all hope to never need. Black Friday Personal Locator Beacon deals are very hard to come by. But we have found a few for you from our favourite trusted retailers.

Looking for a Black Friday Personal locator beacon deal? They take a long time to come to market as they have to pass some seriously stringent rules and regulations. Therefore margins are tight and finding good deals on them is like looking for Venus de Milo’s arms.

We don’t have very many choices on the market for personal locator beacons and personal AIS units. But we have managed to find some that are worth looking at with some modest reductions.

We like these particular products for their form and function. Ocean Signal, McMurdo and ACR are our go to options for dedicated beacons and MOB devices, but let’s not totally rule out those satellite tracking devices too so we’ve included one from Garmin. To read about other beacons on the market we wrote a buyers guide for you here on Yachting World.

Tapio Lehtinen, a competitor in the Golden Globe race recently had to abandon his sinking yacht and take to his liferaft. He used a handheld yellow brick tracker to assist race control and his fellow competitor Kirsten Neushafer to locate, track and rescue him.

Black Friday Personal Locator Beacon deals UK

Ocean Signal rescueME PLB1 – Programmed for Rest of World

The Ocean Signal rescueME PLB1 is the world’s smallest, waterproof PLB. The Ocean Signal rescueME PLB1 can be single handedly deployed to send your GPS location to emergency services in case of SOS.

It fits easily within a lifejacket casing or a to your belt.

There’s a great article about how this beacon saved a life as recounted to Yachting Monthly magazine.

Was: £294.99

Now: £267.99 View Deal

Fastfind 220 PLB

The McMurdo FastFind 220 PLB is a rugged, handheld, and waterproof (non-buoyant) GPS & Galileo enabled rescue PLB which is small enough to be easily carried in a back-pack or pocket. Upon initiation of a distress call, the McMurdo FastFind built-in GPS and Galileo receivers will fix your position to within a few meters and then utilizes a powerful 406 MHz signal to relay your distress call to orbiting satellites.

The neoprene pouch supplied with the unit makes it buoyant.

Was: £324

Now: £240 View Deal