Black Friday outboard deals: 5 fantastic options

Whether you want a Black Friday outboard for trolling, tender use or auxiliary back-up, here are 5 of the best
If you’ve resigned yourself to the idea that Black Friday outboards are the same price as non Black Friday outboards, think again. Discounts might be modest but uprated deals often include handy accessories like carry bags, fuel tanks and tiller extensions. In all cases, whether it’s a trolling motor, a whisper-quiet electric outboard or a high-performance outboard, compact outboards are more sophisticated than ever. So while price is of course important, make sure you think about weight, refinement and portability too.
Black Friday outboard deals
Torqeedo 1103
The 1103C from German electric specialist, Torqeedo, is powered by a 1.1kW electric motor with a 915Wh lithium ion battery. That’s broadly equivalent to a 3hp outboard and, while the all-in weight of 17kg seems fairly high, the 1103 breaks down very easily into three separate parts, making the 11kg shaft and motor much easier to lift, move and store. Stylish and beautifully engineered, the performance is good too. No fumes, noise or vibration, no petrol or oil spills. Just clean, quiet, user-friendly boating.
Was: £2,095
Now: from £1,695 at Barnet Marine Centre Limited
Yamaha F2.5
At around 17kg, Yamaha’s F2.5 is 3 or 4kg heavier than some of the competition but its performance, refinement and ease of use more than make up for that. Quieter and smoother than any other four-stroke around, this beautifully built motor comes with a five-year warranty and a relatively large 72cc water-cooled single cylinder block. Easy to carry (in spite of its weight), Hugo Andreae gave it a full 5/5 in his group test and it’s easy to see why.
Was: £770
Now: £650 from French Marine
Tohatsu MFS9.8
Believe it or not, the record for the smallest outboard to power a boat across the Atlantic is held by a Tohatsu 2.5, so the firm’s proud reputation for reliability is well deserved. In the form of this high-thrust 209cc, twin-cylinder four-stroke, the weight (37 kg), the economy and the price make good sense. It comes with a 12l fuel tank, six trim positions and a very reassuring 7-year warranty – and while the reduction of £130 might seem modest, it was something of a bargain, even at the original price.
Was: £2,088
Now £1,958 from Chas the Boat
ePropulsion Spirit 1.0 Plus
Thanks to Black Friday, the Spirit 1.0 Plus from Chinese company ePropulsion is now available with free bags. It features a 1.0kW motor, allied to a removable 1,276Wh battery that floats if dropped overboard. Charging takes 8.5 hours (or 3.5 hours with the optional fast charger) and there are also optional solar and 12v DC chargers available too. It lacks the in-built GPS of the ultra-intuitive Torqeedo but it does come with a centrally mounted throttle arm, a longer warranty and a price that looks better than ever.
Was: £1,875
Now: £1,875 (with free bags) from Pro Marine Store