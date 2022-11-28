Black Friday outboard deals: 5 fantastic options

Tohatsu MFS9.8

Believe it or not, the record for the smallest outboard to power a boat across the Atlantic is held by a Tohatsu 2.5, so the firm’s proud reputation for reliability is well deserved. In the form of this high-thrust 209cc, twin-cylinder four-stroke, the weight (37 kg), the economy and the price make good sense. It comes with a 12l fuel tank, six trim positions and a very reassuring 7-year warranty – and while the reduction of £130 might seem modest, it was something of a bargain, even at the original price.

Was: £2,088

Now £1,958 from Chas the Boat

