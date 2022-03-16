Best Mother’s Day gifts for sailors: what to buy for mum in 2022

Mother's Day is the perfect opportunity to show the sailing or watersports loving mum in your life how much she means to you with a gift that will keep on giving. Here are 15 Mother's Day gift ideas to inspire you this year.

When buying Mother’s Day gifts, think of their life span and usefulness. Will the gift keep on giving for months, or even years to come? Or will it be put into landfill next week? We have ideas for all budgets, from as little as £15 up to some really fun stuff that will last for years. Here’s our take on some of the best Mother’s Day gifts in 2022…

Best Mother’s Day gifts for sailors: clothing

Musto DYNAMIC PRO LITE

A smart pair of deck trainers with great ventilation and quick drying tech.

Price: £110

Buy Dynamic Pro Lite deck trainers from Musto

MAMMUT – Sally Beanie – Beanie

A fleece lined hug for the head. Lovely stuff.

Price: £24.47

Buy Mammut Sally Beanie from AlpineTrek

Musto BR1 INSHORE JKT FW

A smart coastal jacket cut for women. This is sure to go down well with any active mum.

Price: £190

Buy Musto BR sailing jacket from Musto

Musto ESS SAILING LF GLOVE

A lightweight essential sailing glove from Musto

Price: £30

Buy Musto ESS sailing glove from Musto

BUFF Unisex Lightweight Merino Wool Tubular

Merino wool is more sustainable than other polyester blends. It’s low maintenance and can be used in a variety of ways. From a beanie to a hair band to a neck level draft excluder.

Price: £17.60

Buy Merino Wool neck tube from GoOutdoors

MONS ROYALE – Women’s Mons Tech Cushion Sock – Merino socks

Who doesn’t love a warm sock?

Price: £14.27

Buy Mons Royale socks from Alpinetrek

Best Mother’s Day gifts for sailors: tech

Garmin Instinct® 2S Solar

One for the adventurous mum who loves Gig or coastal rowing, outdoors swimming, boating, and biking. The Instinct 2s is a fabulous little fitness tracker, smart watch and training companion. (Psst, it also tells the time).

Price: £389.99

Buy Garmin Instinct 2s from Garmin

Garmin Quatix 6

This is a large, but highly accomplished, sailing watch with a full suite of fitness features built in, along with GPS, maps, tracking and an emergency button that will automatically call an assigned emergency contact via your phone. An expensive gift, but pretty darned awesome.

Price: £629.99

Buy Garmin Quatix 6 from Garmin

Personal Locator Beacon

Nothing says I love you quite like a personal locator beacon.

Price ResQLink £365

Price FastFind £383

Buy ResQlink from Global Telesat Communications via Amazon

Buy FastFind return link Personal locator beacon from Global Telesat Communications via Amazon

ACR 2886 AISLink MOB Beacon with GPS For the offshore sailor who wants to be found by their crew if they should find themselves overboard. A gift that you hope never needs to be used.

Price: £259

Nikon Prostaff 7S Binoculars, 10×30 A super smart pair of binoculars for travelling with in your kit bag or dry bag on your paddleboard or kayak. They’re waterproof and pretty robust for a marine world enthusiast. Price: £160 Buy Nikon Prostaff 7s Binoculars from John Lewis Read our guide to the best marine binoculars

Best Mother’s Day gifts for sailors: accessories

Yachting World subscription What better accessory could there be to a great day on the water than the latest issue of the world’s best sailing magazine? Subscribe before 10am on March 21 and you’ll also get a £15 Bloom & Wild gift voucher. Subscribe now on magazinesdirect.com Thermos Stainless King 16-Ounce Travel Tumbler, Cranberry Don’t be a mug, make them a cuppa and make it stay warm. A long life gift.

Gill Marine Classic Sunglasses

Reduce glare and look good at the same time – what’s not to love about these Gill sunnies?

Price: £55

Buy Gill Marine Classic Sunglasses

Best Mother’s Day gifts for sailors: watersports

10’6″ RIDE PURPLE MSL INFLATABLE PADDLE BOARD PACKAGE

For adventures on the water and a gift that will take your favourite mum to beautiful places.

Price: £999

Buy Red Paddle inflatable paddleboard from Red Paddle

WOMEN’S OPEN WATER SWIMMING 2/2 MM NEOPRENE WETSUIT OWS

The joy of open water swimming isn’t for everyone but for those who do, then this is the gift that will see health and happiness in waves (or flat water for that matter).

Price: £99.99

Buy open swimming wetsuit from Decathlon

