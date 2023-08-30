Best Boat Safety Gear Labor Day Deals

Labour Day weekend is just a few hours away and West Marine have released some early sale deals that we are very happy to share with you.
Labor Day weekend is a great time to pick up a bargain on boating gear and West Marine’s Labor Day sale looks particularly good this year.
There are hundreds, if not thousands of discounts at the retail giant this weekend, and we’ve trawled through them to pick out what we think are the best of the best.
Most of their offers are live now and will remain so throughout the weekend but will only last until the products are sold out, so don’t hang around.
Read on for our guide to the biggest discounts on quality boating safety gear this Labor Day weekend…
[N.B. These are US-only deals, apologies to our overseas readers – ed.]
6 of the best Labor Day deals for safety gear
Offshore Automatic Inflatable Life Jacket with Harness, Red – was $229.99, now $137.99, save 40%
This auto inflation lifejacket has a built in harness and is designed for offshore use.
West Marine Onyx neoprene pet swim float jacket – was $39.99, now $13.99, save up to 70%
This Onyx neoprene pet life jacket will keep your pet safely swimming so you won’t have to worry. Soft neoprene is comfortable and warm for your pet and allows freedom of movement. The zipper on the top of the vest allows for easy on/off functionality while the adjustable body belts and adjustable straps offer a better fit.
Ultra-Slim Manual Inflatable Life Jacket Belt Pack – was $99.99, now $59.99, save 40%
West Marine’s Ultra-Slim Manual Inflatable Life Jacket Belt Pack offers a low-profile, slim design that provides maximum comfort and maneuverability while paddling, fishing or other recreational boating. Pull the yellow toggle to inflate if you need to use it.
25 mm Alert Locate PLUS Signal Kit- was $334.99, now $251.24, save 25%
EXCEEDS THE U.S Coast Guard Requirements for Brightness and Burn time.
Contains: (1) 25 mm Safety Launcher, (4) 25 mm Red Aerial Signals, Eco-Friendly Red Handheld Signals, orange smoke signals that creates a large dense cloud and burns up to 1 minute, Orange Safety Whistle, 3′ x 3′ USCG D time Approved Orange Signal Flag, Safety Manual
Sail Medallist life jacket – was $82.99, now $49.79, save 42%
WEST MARINE Sail Medalist Life Jackets feature large pockets, including handwarmer pockets, large armholes for increased range of motion. Neoprene shoulders for added comfort, reflective on back of vest for added visibility.
