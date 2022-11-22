We've trawled through all the wetsuit offers we can find, to bring you the best Black Friday wetsuit deals available in the 2022 sales

For watersports activities, the correct heat retaining, technical clothing is imperative, particularly in the winter when the water temperature can drop to as low as 7°C. If you want to stay out on the water through the colder months and even in summer if you are likely to get wet then a wetsuit is an essential bit of kit. We’ve trawled through all the sales to pick out the best Black Friday wetsuit deals so you don’t have to.

Neoprene wetsuits (longjohns) or steamers (generally full length with long sleeves and high fitting collar) that fit like a second skin are among the most popular options for winter wear not least because of their heat retaining properties.

Sor summer use, many also go for the longohn option which provides freedom of movement in your arms while also offering maximum protection for your legs. But for really warm weather a shortie wetsuit is preffered by some, which will keep your trunk warm but keeps your arms and legs free from constricting neoprene.

Generally speaking for a cold water wetsuit you need between 3.2–5.3mm neoprene thickness and, although most wetsuits/steamers are fairly versatile, it is wise to choose one designed specifically for the sport intended.

For summer, you’ll want to look for a wetsuit that is 3mm or thinner, which will offer better flexibility but will retain heat less well.

For dinghy sailing, choose one that has reinforcements in the seat and knees, the areas that are exposed to friction. Also you’ll find dinghy sailing wetsuits are generally constructed using slightly thinner neoprene under the arms and high stress areas to aid flexibility and to help avoid pinching.

Best Black Friday wetsuit deals