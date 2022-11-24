Best Black Friday Helly Hansen deals – waterproof wear for sailors

We've trawled through all the deals, discounts and offers we can find, to bring you the best Black Friday Helly Hansen deals available in the 2022 sales

Whether sailing, skiing, or just spending time outdoor, Helly Hansen is one of the best known clothing manufacturers in the outerwear space. We’ve taken a look at their own offers and deals elsewhere to bring you the very best Black Friday Helly Hansen deals to keep you warm when you’re sailing this winter.

The Norwegian outdoor clothing giant has a wealth of Black Friday outdoor clothing deals on their website, so it’s worth checking there is there is anything specific you are looking for.

Best Black Friday Helly Hansen deals

Men’s Arctic Ocean Passage Jacket

There are not a huge number of good sailing jackets in the Black Friday sales, but this Arctic Passage jacket would make for a great winter sailing jacket. It might not be up to the rigours of an ocean crossing but it will keep you warm an dry for shorter passages.

It’s got a packable hood, reflectors, breathable fabric and all the other extras you’d expect from a mid-range sailing jacket.

Was: £350

Now: £245 View Deal

Men’s Rigging 3-in-1 Coat

This winter jacket from Helly Hansen is discounted at Very.co.uk this Black Friday. It’s not stictly speaking a sailing jacket, so you wouldn’t necessarily want to to use it on passage. But as denoted by the name, it has been designed to keep you warm and dry around the boat park and it does have decent waterproofing so will keep you dry in a storm or near the water.

The jacket consists of a waterproof shell and separate insulated liner, so it offers plenty of flexibility.

Was: £220

Now: £143 View Deal

Women’s HP Racing Lifaloft Hooded Sailing Jacket

This is billed as a women’s mid layer jacket, but I’ve tried the men’s version and would say you’ll be perfectly comfortable using this as your main jacket in the warmer months, when all you’re looking for is some wind and waterproofing.

Was: £160

Now: £112 View Deal

Men’s HP Racing Lifaloft Hooded Sailing Jacket

The men’s version if the above jacket does exactly the same job. Annoyingly for female sailors, the men’s option comes in a range of four colours, while the women’s option is only available in navy and cream.

Was: £160

Now: £112 View Deal

Men’s Arctic Ocean Hybrid Insulator

In my experience the area that Helly Hansen really stands out for their technical sailing clothing is in layering. It may be an obvious point but Helly’s experience making skiing and other outdoor clothing really does make them the expers in keeping people warm.

This mid-layer jacket features a snug, seamless insulation jacket to keep your torso warm and dry, plus knit-fleece sleeves for optimal movement.

Was: £160

Now: £112 View Deal