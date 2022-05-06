Tested: OCA Outboard cover

Protect your outboard, add durability to it and deter thieves with a custom fit OCA Outboard Cover. Toby Hodges puts one to the test to find out if it does the job

For those who keep their outboards outside, whether on the tender or pushpit, a good outboard cover is highly recommended. I keep my dinghy tied to a quay for the season and after recently investing in an outboard, I wanted to make sure it was covered and protected. With full bespoke options available, these splash covers from Outboard Covers and Accessories (OCA) look smart, keep your cowling in top condition (good for resale) and can deter would-be thieves.

Anyone who has used an outboard cover for long periods, whether for a boat or a barbecue, will know it can typically be a get-what-you-pay-for experience. Sure you can pick one up for £10-15 online, but if you don’t want UV and wind to shred it within a season, it’s worth investing in a custom fitting cover made from quality material. OCA has been making its covers in Perth, Australia for over 20 years. Its marine-grade Polysoft fabric is UV and water resistant and breathable, and guaranteed against fading for two years.

Its splash covers are designed to snugly fit most outboard makes and models and to be left on when in use. There are over 80,000 already in existence.

I am very impressed with the manufacturing quality. It fits my outboard perfectly – tight but with no chance of coming off easily. The vent hole aligns perfectly and it has a nice soft lining to protect the cowling. After six month’s hard use, the cover remains in top condition and the cowling unscathed.

OCA also makes waterproof and breathable full covers for protecting outboards during towing and storing, while its Outboard Carry Bag might be particularly useful for those who stow their outboard in a cockpit locker. Designed for small engines (up to 9.9hp 2-stroke or 6hp 4-stroke), these durable bags have both external carry straps or allow you to use the motor’s handle and include vents for moisture to escape.

Prices start at £52 for a splash cover (2-5hp) and £95 for a full cover.

Buy it now from Outboardcovers.com

