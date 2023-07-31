These Plastimo Marine 7x50 binoculars strike a great balance between affordability and general practicality. I got my hands on some for a while to test.

Plastimo Marine 7×50 Autofocus binoculars

Best budget boat binoculars

Specifications:

Magnification 7,

Objective lens 50,

Focus Central

waterproof? Sprayproof

Field of View 123 m

Prism BAK-7

Coating Multi

Height 185 mm

Weight 790 g

These entry level marine binoculars from Plastimo are lightweight and will autofocus. They are only ‘splashproof’, so they do not have a nitrogen filling, and won’t survive being thrown overboard, but they do boast fully coated lenses for protection against scratches and damage.

They may be a long way from having all the bells and whistles but that is reflected in their price. They will absolutely do the job for those not relying on their binoculars as an important safety tool.

These have been in use for over 10 years and are still in tip top shape. Asmittedly they haven’t been abused and treated nicely most of the time and haven’t been subjected to the usual level of abuse I tend to throw at binoculars that rattle around my cockpit amidst a reefing frenzy or sporty broaching conditions.

The rubberised barrels feel good quality enough and the so called self focusing is just a simple optical set up to focus on infinity.

I like the indentation for the finger grips on the prism housing. These adjust easily and don’t weigh too much either.

A good bargain buy and you’ll have no fear taking these on deck in anything other than extraordinary bad weather.

