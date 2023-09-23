Not everyone needs a compass and rangefinder, so the Plastimo Admiral range of marine binoculars is a simple and straightforward alternative

Plastimo 7×50 Admiral FX marine binoculars

We tested the Admiral FX, which comes with no individual eye adjusters; the Admiral RC marine binoculars enable you to adjust individual eyepiece focus using a combination of the central focus wheel and a single eye adjuster.

If this sounds like too much information, the instructions supplied with the FX attempt to discuss how to operate three different binocular models (FX, RC and Pocket) and predictably make the results even more confusing and complicated.

The Admiral FX that we tested arrived packaged in heat-shrunk hard plastic, but Plastimo assures us that they are changing their packaging over to recyclable cardboard boxes in the near future.

The carry case features no extra pocket, while the eyepiece protectors and the lens protectors are unattached with no eyelets fitted for lanyards. As already mentioned, there are no individual eye focus adjusters but the rubber eye shells fold back for spectacle wearers.

The binoculars are waterproof and buoyant even without the neck strap – the instructions are easily misinterpreted here – it’s the Pocket binoculars that would sink without the neck strap attached.

The Admiral FX feature BaK4 prisms and everything is protected by a one-year warranty.

