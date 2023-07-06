Leica Noctivid Binoculars reviewed

Leica Noctivid Binoculars

Best boat binoculars for nature lovers

One of the joys of sailing is the natural environment and a great pair of binoculars such as these will enable you to see the likes of birds, whales and mountains in spectacular detail. The 10×42 Leicas are superb. The 10x magnification is huge and the 42mm objective means the light input is too, yet the overall weight remains a very impressive 0.8kg. In fact, these are as good as we’ve seen when it comes to binoculars.

They are way over-specced for navigation and don’t have a built-in compass but you will rarely use anything better. If anything is going to find that navigation mark in the gloom, it will be these. Then, once you have anchored for the night, you have some truly wonderful binoculars to see the wildlife and the world around you. The clarity and the colour are a joy to behold.

Marine suitability: 4/5

Picture quality: 5/5

Value for money: 3/5

Buy Leica Noctivid 10×42 binoculars from Amazon

To read about more binoculars, go to our buyers guide: Best marine binoculars: 10 of the best pairs for keeping a good lookout on board