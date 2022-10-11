First look: ClubSwan 80

Due to make her eagerly awaited regatta debut at the Maxi Worlds in early September, the first new ClubSwan 80 My Song launched from Persico Marine in Italy earlier this summer. And from the renders and initial pictures it looks set to dazzle.

This one-design pure racer by Juan Kouyoumdjian fits neatly into the hot new ClubSwan line up, a recent collaboration with the famed Finnish yard which has already brought us the radical ClubSwan 36, ClubSwan 50 and the supermaxi ClubSwan 125 Skorpios.

The shape of the new ClubSwan 80 is an evolution of these designs, closest in spirit to the ClubSwan 36, and is conceived to compete in the typically light winded, short racing format of Mediterranean maxi events. Although a foil was mooted in concept stage, the resultant appendages are a canting keel and movable canard, plus, of course, twin rudders. The long bowsprit is also retractable.

The 4.75m canting keel will not only boost performance, but will help allow My Song to enter Med harbours. To balance the side forces of this keel, a rotating canard was chosen, which the design team feels will be beneficial in light winds and to give tactical flexibility. And with a seriously light displacement under 20 tonnes, including six of that in the moveable bulb, expect this to be a real flyer.

For the build Nautor’s Swan partnered with renowned composite and race boat specialist Persico Marine. The standard base boat is the lightest and fastest format – you can buy extra comfort but not performance, says Swan, a neat philosophy for one-design racing.

The interior, although largely a carbon shell, still manages to waft elegant style thanks to the creatives at Nauta Design and should suit short term sports cruising. Following her official launch at the Maxi Worlds in Sardinia, My Song will be exhibited at the Monaco Yacht Show.

ClubSwan 80 specifications

LOA: 23.99m / 78ft 9in

LWL: 23.89m / 78ft 5in

Beam: 6.00m / 19ft 8in

Canting lifting keel:

Draught keel down: 6.30m / 20ft 8in

Draught keel up: 4.50m / 14ft 9in

Sail area upwind (Main + 100% Foretriangle): 440m² / 4,746ft2

Design: Juan Kouyoumdjian / Nauta Yachts

Build: Persico Marine

