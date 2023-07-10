First look: Bavaria C46

The first model in a second generation of Bavaria’s C-series yachts, the new Bavaria C46 offers plenty of internal volume and on-the-water performance

Maurizio Cossutti’s sixth design for Bavaria, the Bavaria C46, is the first model in a second generation of the German yard’s C-series, which was originally launched six years ago. The new boat offers significantly more interior volume than its predecessor, the C45 from 2018, yet also claims better performance.

What Bavaria now calls its V-bow – broad forward sections that taper to a narrower waterline beam – is balanced by distinct chines aft. The net effect is improved accommodation volumes and greater form stability, yet little extra drag in light airs.

Bavaria continues to offer a wide choice of accommodation layouts, including a four cabin/four heads charter model, and three-cabin/three head option with a big owner’s suite forward.

It’s also possible to substitute one aft head for a Pullman-style fifth cabin, or a multipurpose room that can be used for laundry, or as a workshop etc.

Contrary to many yards, Bavaria doesn’t believe dinghy garages are necessary for a yacht of this size. The pay-off is bigger 160cm-wide aft cabins that can be fitted with convertible twin/double beds. On deck the cockpit is 10% longer than that of the C45 and there’s stowage for plenty of watersports toys.

Options include retractable dinghy davits, 350W of solar panels on the bimini, plus – in a new move for Bavaria – lithium-iron phosphate batteries. The first boat is scheduled to be afloat in summer 2023.

Bavaria C46

LOA: 14.86m 48ft 9in

Hull length: 13.95m 45ft 9in

Beam: 4.70m 15ft 5in

Draught: 2.30m 7ft 6in

Base price: €309,900 ex VAT

Builder: bavariayachts.com

