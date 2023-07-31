First look: Aeolos P45 – ultrafast carbon cruiser-racer

The recently unveiled Aeolos P45 is a new super-lightweight cruiser/ racer which has the potential to seriously disrupt the existing market

Following the ultra lightweight Aeolos P30 short-handed offshore race boat that weighs only 1,550kg, this Dubai-based brand led by German engineer and sailor Hans Genthe has developed a 45ft performance cruiser-racer with the potential to disrupt the existing market, the Aeolos P45.

It’s clearly aimed at buyers who might otherwise consider a Pogo 44, J/45, JPK45 or similar, yet light displacement of only four tonnes is less than half that of most performance cruisers of a similar length.

This is achieved through full carbon pre-preg construction, while as standard all elements of the interior furniture are carbon composite with a white painted finish.

Given the extremely light displacement, the 50% ballast ratio appears generous at first sight. However, at 2,000kg the weight of the keel is 20% lighter than that of smaller boats such as the Grand Soleil 40, yet the sail area of the Aeolos P45 is more than 50% larger.

Stability is therefore achieved with a 2.9m draught keel, with a unidirectional and multiaxial carbon/epoxy fin, plus lead bulb. There’s also 200lt of water ballast each side, though this is a modest amount compared to the 750lt Class 40s carry each side.

An optional telescopic lifting keel that reduces draught to 1.6m recognises that draught close to 10ft will be unacceptable to many owners who predominantly want to cruise their boats.

The Aeolos P45 is offered in two broad versions – a Luxus very fast cruiser and a very stripped out Racing model that includes a TP52-style gennaker take down system.

The Luxus, meanwhile, offers a full three cabin, twin head layout, plus saloon with a long, linear galley to port and seating around a table to starboard.

The deck layout is set up to be super efficient when double-handed offshore, but will also work for a team of up to six people when racing inshore. There’s also a sheltered area at the very front of the cockpit, plus a small bathing platform on the Luxus to give access to the water.

Both versions are offered with single or twin rudders, allowing the boat to be optimised for lighter airs and upwind performance, or for power reaching and downwind sailing in strong winds.

As with the Aeolos P30, stern sections are a vee shape, reducing wetted surface area in light airs and allowing a single rudder to be mounted further aft than for typical wide stern designs with flat stern sections. When the boat is heeled it will plane readily on the flat section at the side of the vee.

Auxiliary power is from a 9kW retractable electric pod drive, with a lightweight Honda generator as a range extender in calm conditions.

Further options include a 40in walk-on screen for charting and entertainment integrated into the cockpit sole. Sail plans can also be configured for ORC or IRC rating systems.

Aeolos P45 specifications

LOA: 15.94m / 52ft 3in

Hull length: 13.6m / 44ft 7in

Beam: 3.9m / 12ft 10in

Draught: 2.9m / 9ft 6in

Displacement (without sails): 4,050kg / 8,930lb

Ballast: 2,000kg / 4,410lb

Mainsail: 78m2 / 840ft2

Jib: 63m2 / 678ft2

Gennaker: 272m2 / 2,930ft2

Base price: €440,000 ex VAT

Builder: aeoloscomposites.com

