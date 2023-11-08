First look: 15m Explorer Yacht Lynx

The 15m Explorer Yacht Lynx is a multipurpose and multi-climates yacht and is both a bluewater cruiser and a high lats explorer, capable of transiting the Northwest Passage

This 15m Explorer Yacht Lynx is very much a descendant of Qilak, and is even dubbed ‘little Qilak’, thanks to its similar looks, its hydraulic lifting keel, twin rudders and pilothouse. The latter is expansive enough to incorporate a watchkeeping station and a pilot berth.

A multipurpose and multi-climates yacht, Lynx is both a bluewater cruiser and a high lats explorer, capable of transiting the Northwest Passage. A private yacht designed for a Swiss owner, it complies with the MGN 280 code to allow for commercial/charter voyages in all oceans and polar regions.

“Lynx represents the latest in small explorer yacht design, aimed specifically at families/small groups for short-handed, fast passages and with the ability to then remain in remote areas without support for prolonged periods,” Allen Clarke explains.

This is a true explorer yacht in that it is ice rated and built accordingly with double frames and an ice belt in the hull. The tank capacities are particularly capacious and help give an extensive cruising range under motor of over 3,000 miles.

Clarke explains how they can use VPP programming based on motorsailing and when the engine goes on to help calculate fuel/tankage: “It’s the same stuff we use on race boats but here we’re using it for a remote cruising boat.”

The designers’ assumptions were made on having a watermaker, 800Ah batteries and an 80A 24V alternator. Four major passages were analysed, ranging from the 2,000 miles of a Northwest Passage to the 7,500 miles from Europe to Montevideo, Uruguay, as well as spending up to 60 days aboard. Fuel usage from motoring, charging batteries and heating for the Reflex stove were calculated leading to the conclusion that the spec for 1,570lt of diesel with 200lt reserve in the day tank seems more than ample for this design.

The 860lt of waste water tanks are also deliberately generous in an attempt to future-proof the boat against regulations which may get stricter in the future.

Nevertheless, Lynx should still sail well – indeed Owen calculates average speeds of over 8 knots. The sailplan is easy to use short-handed, and includes a carbon mast from which you can set an easily reefed or furled jib or staysail as well as downwind sails.

The raised pilothouse boasts surround visibility, a watch station, pilot berth and wet locker. It has triple glazed windows and is accessed via a watertight door. There is also a workshop and stowage in the extensive forepeak.

From the pilothouse you move down into the lower deck, where the central keel trunk gives separation to the large galley to port and the heads and two person sauna-cum-extra stowage to starboard. There are twin double berth cabins aft and a large open plan saloon forward. This has good natural light and includes a Pullman berth opposite the saloon, plus an office space.

The aluminium structures were fabricated at Koopmans Kosko, Holland and Lynx is now in fit-out stage.

15m Explorer Yacht Lynx specifications

LOA: 15.15m / 49ft 8in

Hull length: 14.45m / 47ft 5in

Beam: 4.59m / 15ft 1in

Draught: 3.51-1.41m / 11ft 6in-4ft 8in

Displacement: 16,800kg / 37,037lb

If you enjoyed this….