In Yachting World May 2023 we bring you everything you need to know about crossing the Pacific Ocean, a spectacular – but often daunting – experience and give you a taste of what to expect with one sailors story of swimming with humpbacks off Mo’orea in the South Pacific.

We take to the water in the new Elan E6 to see if this performance cruiser lives up to the hype and also bring you a test of the Lagoon 51, a surprisingly speedy catamaran.

Also in the world of new boats and launches we look at a new dawn of the large semi-custom supercat and discover how wooden yacht construction is staying at the very cutting edge of technology. All this plus our usual advice, kit launches and much more.

News

A new 24-hour speed run record in The Ocean Race

Alex Thomson buys controversial IMOCA 60

The youngest ever Yachtsman of the Year is awarded

Features

Pacific calling

A Pacific Ocean crossing can be spectacular, but also daunting. Here’s what you need to know before you go

In their element

Close encounter: finding wonderment swimming with humpback whales off Mo’orea in the South Pacific

Opening act

Crossing oceans to take part in the Caribbean inshore racing season opener, the St Maarten Heineken Regatta

High tech wood

The latest developments in wooden yacht construction and why this ancient material remains at the cutting edge

New gear and yachts

Boat test: Elan E6 – Performance cruiser monohull

Boat test: Lagoon 51 – Surprisingly speedy catamaran

A new dawn of large semi-custom supercats

Iridium vs Starlink? The next generation of satcoms

Stay in touch: portable satellite messenger devices

Practical features

Special report

Provisioning for a long tropical passage

Extraordinary boats

The Manuard foiling Mini 6.50

Shorthanded sailing

Pip Hare explains two-up tacking

5 expert tips

Light airs sail trim for asymmetric spinnakers