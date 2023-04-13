In Yachting World May 2023 we bring you everything you need to know about crossing the Pacific Ocean, a spectacular – but often daunting – experience and give you a taste of what to expect with one sailors story of swimming with humpbacks off Mo’orea in the South Pacific.
We take to the water in the new Elan E6 to see if this performance cruiser lives up to the hype and also bring you a test of the Lagoon 51, a surprisingly speedy catamaran.
Also in the world of new boats and launches we look at a new dawn of the large semi-custom supercat and discover how wooden yacht construction is staying at the very cutting edge of technology. All this plus our usual advice, kit launches and much more.
News
A new 24-hour speed run record in The Ocean Race
Alex Thomson buys controversial IMOCA 60
The youngest ever Yachtsman of the Year is awarded
Features
Pacific calling
A Pacific Ocean crossing can be spectacular, but also daunting. Here’s what you need to know before you go
In their element
Close encounter: finding wonderment swimming with humpback whales off Mo’orea in the South Pacific
Opening act
Crossing oceans to take part in the Caribbean inshore racing season opener, the St Maarten Heineken Regatta
High tech wood
The latest developments in wooden yacht construction and why this ancient material remains at the cutting edge
New gear and yachts
Boat test: Elan E6 – Performance cruiser monohull
Boat test: Lagoon 51 – Surprisingly speedy catamaran
A new dawn of large semi-custom supercats
Iridium vs Starlink? The next generation of satcoms
Stay in touch: portable satellite messenger devices
Practical features
Special report
Provisioning for a long tropical passage
Extraordinary boats
The Manuard foiling Mini 6.50
Shorthanded sailing
Pip Hare explains two-up tacking
5 expert tips
Light airs sail trim for asymmetric spinnakers