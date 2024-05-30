In the June 2024 issue of Yachting World magazine:
News
All female Maiden crew wins the Ocean Globe Race
America’s Cup AC75s unveiled and take to the water
The rise of GPS jamming and the threat to yachtsmen
Features
Downwind sails – Which downwind sails are the right choice? ARC skippers share how to take the stress out of a tradewind passage
Cape North – Cruising north beyond the Arctic Circle delivers a spectacular and enjoyable summer in Norway
The mighty Essequibo – Sailing from the Caribbean to Guyana’s Essequibo River, one couple find theirs is the only yacht for miles around
Her own way – Cole Brauer is the first American woman to sail non-stop around the world – and in doing so is shaking things up
Yachts and Gear
Tested: RM1380 – RM’s distinctive new flagship offers an enticing combination of good sailing, spacious accommodation and twin keels
Previewing some exciting and very different 40-something footers due in 2024/25
Practical
Special report – Changes afoot for The Shipping Forecast
Navigation briefing – Tips for racing across the Channel
5 Expert tips – Dee Caffari on planning sleep routines at sea
Taking ownership – Inviting experts aboard for coaching