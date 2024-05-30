In the June 2024 issue of Yachting World magazine:

News

All female Maiden crew wins the Ocean Globe Race

America’s Cup AC75s unveiled and take to the water

The rise of GPS jamming and the threat to yachtsmen

Features

Downwind sails – Which downwind sails are the right choice? ARC skippers share how to take the stress out of a tradewind passage

Cape North – Cruising north beyond the Arctic Circle delivers a spectacular and enjoyable summer in Norway

The mighty Essequibo – Sailing from the Caribbean to Guyana’s Essequibo River, one couple find theirs is the only yacht for miles around

Her own way – Cole Brauer is the first American woman to sail non-stop around the world – and in doing so is shaking things up

Yachts and Gear

Tested: RM1380 – RM’s distinctive new flagship offers an enticing combination of good sailing, spacious accommodation and twin keels

Previewing some exciting and very different 40-something footers due in 2024/25

Practical

Special report – Changes afoot for The Shipping Forecast

Navigation briefing – Tips for racing across the Channel

5 Expert tips – Dee Caffari on planning sleep routines at sea

Taking ownership – Inviting experts aboard for coaching