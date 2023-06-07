In Yachting World July 2023 we bring you the story of Kirsten Neuschäfer’s Golden Globe Race win, making her the first woman to win a solo round the world race and speak to the many ARC skippers for their take on how their various autopilot and self steering options fared in the real world on an Atlantic crossing.
Pip Hare shares the latest in her expert guide to short handed sailing, this month covering symmetric spinnakers and we look at what cruisers can learn from the double-handed Globe 40 crews who powered around the world in nine months.
Plus out usual boat tests, gear reviews, expert sailing advice and much more.
News
Kirsten Neuschäfer wins the Golden Globe Race
America’s Cup controversy over Saudi Arabia regatta
Elon Musk’s Starlink network clamps down on cruisers
Features
Atlantic on auto
Over 230 ARC skippers report on how their autopilots and self-steering fared on the crossing
It takes two
What can cruisers learn from the double-handed Globe 40 crews who powered around the world in nine months?
Eve in eden
Tropical adventure: a 7,000-mile passage from Australia to the Seychelles via Bali aboard a classic Swan 65
Lone star
As winner of the Golden Globe Race, Kirsten Neuschäfer is the first woman to win a solo around the world race
New gear and yachts
Boat test: Italia yachts 12.98 – Italia Yachts has succeeded with its smaller designs, but is there room for yet another premium brand 40-45 footer?
New yachts: Lightweight carbon flyers and fast cruising monohulls
Gear test: The best sailing kit for junior sailors put to the test
Gear: Latest gear from hydrogen power to telescopic fenders
Practical features
Special report
Changes in weather patterns and routing
Sailing the sustainable Ecoracer 25
Buying a used yacht to upgrade
5 expert tips
Konrad Lipski on gybing in strong winds
How to handle symmetrical spinnakers