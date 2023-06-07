In Yachting World July 2023 we bring you the story of Kirsten Neuschäfer’s Golden Globe Race win, making her the first woman to win a solo round the world race and speak to the many ARC skippers for their take on how their various autopilot and self steering options fared in the real world on an Atlantic crossing.

Pip Hare shares the latest in her expert guide to short handed sailing, this month covering symmetric spinnakers and we look at what cruisers can learn from the double-handed Globe 40 crews who powered around the world in nine months.

Plus out usual boat tests, gear reviews, expert sailing advice and much more.

News

Kirsten Neuschäfer wins the Golden Globe Race

America’s Cup controversy over Saudi Arabia regatta

Elon Musk’s Starlink network clamps down on cruisers

Features

Atlantic on auto

Over 230 ARC skippers report on how their autopilots and self-steering fared on the crossing

It takes two

What can cruisers learn from the double-handed Globe 40 crews who powered around the world in nine months?

Eve in eden

Tropical adventure: a 7,000-mile passage from Australia to the Seychelles via Bali aboard a classic Swan 65

Lone star

As winner of the Golden Globe Race, Kirsten Neuschäfer is the first woman to win a solo around the world race

New gear and yachts

Boat test: Italia yachts 12.98 – Italia Yachts has succeeded with its smaller designs, but is there room for yet another premium brand 40-45 footer?

New yachts: Lightweight carbon flyers and fast cruising monohulls

Gear test: The best sailing kit for junior sailors put to the test

Gear: Latest gear from hydrogen power to telescopic fenders

Practical features

Special report

Changes in weather patterns and routing

Extraordinary boats

Sailing the sustainable Ecoracer 25

Second hand boats

Buying a used yacht to upgrade

5 expert tips

Konrad Lipski on gybing in strong winds

Shorthanded sailing

How to handle symmetrical spinnakers