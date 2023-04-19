Bluewater Luxury – The new Moody DS48

Panoramic views from the saloon, legendary build quality, and luxurious comfort – the new Moody DS48 has it all.

When Moody launched its first version of the Deck Saloon yacht in the ’90s, with the exceptionally popular Eclipse range, the concept was ground-breaking.

The Eclipse designs were the first to give cruisers the ability to sit comfortably inside the saloon, whilst retaining a panoramic view, and still have the opportunity to steer.

Since the innovative Eclipse range, Moody has spent 30 years developing and refining its Deck Saloon models, with the new DS48 being the latest iteration.

There are many standout features of the new DS48. Among the most impressive is the “One Level Living” concept, which doesn’t exist anywhere else in the monohull world.

The cockpit and saloon are on exactly the same level, so moving from outside to inside could not be easier. As convenient as this is while anchored up, the real benefit is evident when underway (especially when short-handed).

Once inside, whether you’ve ducked in to shelter from the weather, check the nav station, or use the galley, what really stands out is that your view of the waters ahead and surroundings is wholly unchanged, bringing a real sense of safety and security on the move.

Other carefully thought-through features of the DS48 include a custom solution for stowing and launching the dinghy tender. The usual solutions to handling a dinghy on a yacht are davits – fine until you want to access the boat stern-to; or a garage space – which solves stern access but can be a handful to get the dinghy in and out of, not to mention the outboard engine.

The designers at Moody have created a great garage space together with a powered crane arm to lift the dinghy in and out. This also combines with a dinghy design which allows you to leave the engine mounted when stowed away.

The cabin accommodation is equally impressive.

The owner’s suite is superb, with a generous island berth. But it’s almost matched by the VIP guest cabin, which is also huge and offers a spacious ensuite with a separate shower cubicle.

A third guest double with an ensuite is also available, ensuring all guests onboard feel equally indulged!

One thing that really strikes you about the interior of the DS48 is the quality of fit-out and the trim level. Bulkheads are all lined with a subtly padded material, which brings a wonderful level of opulence to the interior and complements the joinery.

On the water, Bill Dixon’s team has done what you would expect from one of the world’s finest naval architects. The new Moody is surprisingly fast, points well, and feels incredibly reassuring underway.

If you are looking for a high-quality, beautifully finished, genuine deck saloon yacht – this has to be the one.

Moody Yachts are exclusively represented in the UK by Inspiration Marine Group.

For more information, specification, and layout options visit www.moody-yachts.co.uk