Opportunities at Antigua Sailing Week

If you are thinking of taking part in the most famous Caribbean regatta, there are plenty of charter opportunities - we list a few of them here

With less then four months until the start of Antigua Sailing Week, entries are coming in fast and plans are well underway to make the most famous regatta in the Caribbean, a truly memorable event. If you want to take part, there are many charter opportunities for groups of friends or individuals to enjoy sailing and partying in one of the best places in the world.

Sponsor Ondeck has a range of solutions to get you racing, whether you are a beginner or a seasoned racer. Based in Antigua, OnDeck can provide whole boat yacht charters or places for individuals to sail in the official race programme.

Plus the hospitality side is not forgotten with complimentary happy hour frozen cocktails, Chivas Whisky and cold Carib being served to guests each evening from their hospitality tent right in the heart of the action at Nelson’s Dockyard.

“We are looking forward to a fantastic regatta in 2011 and will be working with the organisers and other supporting sponsors to help maintain this regatta’s reputation for great sailing and serious partying! We have a limited amount of yacht availability with 40.7s, one last Farr 40. There is also a limited amount of individual places available on one of our Farr 65s if you are quick. The recent addition of two beautiful Shipman 63s, under management to Ondeck, will also be a great addition to the regatta and we are looking for charters for these yachts,” explained Ondeck’s Simon Hedley.



From Mini-Transat to extreme Maxi record holder, there are many opportunities to enjoy Antigua Sailing Week:

Mike Slade’s 100 foot Maxi ICAP Leopard holds five world sailing speed records and numerous course records. Her first offshore race for the 2011 season will be from Antigua – in the RORC Caribbean 600 (See the March issue of Yachting World for more on this event, including pace notes) – the kick off event of the Atlantic Ocean Racing Series.

This is one of the most extreme yachts ever built and this remarkable race boat has limited availability to entertain charter guests during Antigua Sailing Week. Up to eight VIP guests can join the full race crew for the ride of their lives.

One of the stalwarts of Sailing Week is KH+P yacht charter, who have been bringing crews to Antigua for the last twenty years (380 of them to be exact!). Offering both bareboat and crewed charter, along with singles and all women crews on charter yachts and catamarans from 35 to 52 feet. Professional race trainers and a KH+P service team on a special lead boat is the reason for many top results in the bare boat classes (about 130 trophies during the years).

KA Yacht Charter’s 2007 Beneteau First 40.7 is available in full race trim with an owner’s representative onboard whilst racing. The yacht came third in class at Antigua Sailing Week 2009.

Sailing Logic’s British Beneteau First 50, Hydrocarbon is skippered by the highly experienced, Philippe Falle. The yacht has all mod cons, full set of racing sails and instrumentation, and is beautifully fitted out.

German charter company, Racecharter have several yachts available including: Jeanneau 35 One Design; Beneteau First 40.7; Farr 60 and a Mini-Transat. Some of these yachts are available just for day charter.

Global Yacht Racing’s Beneteau 47.7, EH01 is a proven race winner, having come out top yacht overall in this year’s ARC under IRC. Individual places are still available for Antigua Sailing Week.

Starchaser Sailing’s Swan 48 Snow Wolf is a beautiful, S&S Swan 48, which was completely refitted in 2009 and is well equipped for racing, coming second in Class in the last ARC. Snow Wolf can accommodate up to eight guests on board. Starchaser Sailing has other boats that can be made available.

Northern Child is a veteran of Antigua Sailing Week, the Swan 51 has a good track record and places are available for 2011. The yacht can accommodate up to eight live-aboards and a race crew of 12.

Girls for Sail has just two places left on their Elan 37, Diamonds are Forever. The team has a reputation for sailing hard and playing hard. Both experienced sailors and novices are welcome but it is unlikely that you will spend too many nights in-doors with a good book. RYA Sailing courses are also available.

Phil Munday reports that there are still spaces available aboard Jeanneau 52.2, Great Escapes, with opportunities for live-aboard. Munday is a seasoned campaigner and Great Escape completed this year’s ARC in just 13 days.

Horizon Yacht Charters are based in Antigua and have ‘mother-ships’ and spectator boats available from 40-60 ft

For more information on charter opportunities and accommodation enquiries, go to the official Antigua Sailing Week web site.