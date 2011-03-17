HRH to visit sailing event

HRH The Princess Royal will visit Hayling Island for the Volvo National Championships

The Royal Yachting Association (RYA) Volvo Youth National Championships has announced that the RYA President, HRH The Princess Royal, is to visit Hayling Island for this year’s event.

The Princess Royal will visit Hayling Island Sailing Club on Wednesday 13 April, where she will have the chance to meet some of the young competitors and event officials.

The 2011 RYA Volvo Youth National Championships will also be the first time that youth sailors from other nations have been invited to compete, which undoubtedly will add to the highly competitive environment. Teams are expected from a number of European nations and as far afield as New Zealand and the USA in what is hoped to become a major Championship on the international youth sailing calendar, which will bring our young sailors better and more cost effective competition experience on home waters.

Entries for the 2011 RYA Volvo Youth National Championships are open now up until midnight on Sunday 3 April – late entries cannot be accepted.

Youth Racing Manager, Duncan Truswell, commented: “The RYA Volvo Youth National Championships represent the start of the competition phase for our young sailors and offers them the opportunity to gain experience of a well organised major championship at one of the UK’s finest sailing venues.”

Racing will be held for boys in Laser Standards, girls and boys in Laser Radials and Neil Pryde RS:X 8.5, and for all-boy, all-girl or mixed crews in 420s, 29ers and Spitfire catamarans. Entries are being accepted online now. Click here for more information.

