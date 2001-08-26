Harrison wins second Etchells race at Burnham Week

In light, fluky airs Gary Harrison and team aboard Defiance led the Etchells fleet on day two of Burnham Week

Harrison had a reasonable start and gradually climbed through the fleet on the first leg to lead at the first mark. The only real competition came from Hugh Howard and team aboard Victoria, but the Harrison team were able to hold them off to the finish.

“Despite our win, it was a reasonably unpleasant day on the water,” explained Tom Harrison – from the winning boat (pictured left), “half way through the race a massive front came through bringing with it thunder, lightning and torrential rain. We’re looking forward to better weather tomorrow and continued good racing.”