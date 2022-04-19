Countdown to London Luxury Afloat

A new show, London Luxury Afloat, will take place in the heart of London at St. Katherine Docks and will feature a range of luxury yachts, superyachts and kit

The first ever London Luxury Afloat boatshow showcase will begin this week with visitors to the event on St. Katherine Docks, London between 21-24 Aprils will be able to see some of the most luxurious sail, power and superyachts.

The new show is aiming to bring together some of the finest yachting brands in the world, providing buyers who are looking to purchase their first luxury yacht or seeking an upgrade, a great opportunity to some top-end vessels side-by-side.

For Yachting World readers, the key interest will, clearly be the pair of stunning yachts from Oyster and Hallberg-Rassy.

Those attending the show will be one of the first to set foot on board the new Oyster 495, making its world premiere at London Luxury Afloat. Visitors will also be privy to the first public appearance of the new Oyster 595 (Oyster’s fastest selling yacht in their history) alongside the stunning Oyster 885 Clare and the award-winning Oyster 565.

Away from Oyster, Hallberg-Rassy, the internationally known and loved brand for producing high quality blue water sailing yachts, will be showcasing the brand-new Hallberg-Rassy 57.

Alongside these sailing yachts there will also be a whole range of prestigious motor yachts from leading brands including Sunseeker, Fairline, Pearl Yachts, Azimut, Falcon and Ryck.

Two of the most interesting motor yachts at the show, aim to bridge the gap between performance and ocean preservation while using sustainably sourced materials. Falcon will be showcasing ‘Miss Wonderly’, a fully custom 10.6m self-charging, plug-in hybrid limousine yacht tender.

While guests looking for a more unique residential experience should check out Float8’s ‘Float1’ which boasts two double bedrooms, a shower room, galley kitchen, open plan living and dining area, and front and rear decks, with a roof deck as one of its most appealing features.

“We are really excited to be able to bring this new showcase event to London”, commented Lesley Robinson, CEO, British Marine. “We have some the finest luxury sail and motor yachts attending the show, which we are sure will whet the appetites of the discerning buyers who visit.”

To complement the impressive line-up of yachts on display, there will be selective shoreside displays featuring smaller craft, products and services including Helm Yachting Holidays, Raymarine, Ultimate Stream, Waterlodge UK and Fliteboard, the perfect ‘accessory’ for any superyacht.

Marina access tickets cost £45 for adults, with children 15 and under free with an adult ticket holder. Tickets are available at: londonluxuryafloat.com/tickets

