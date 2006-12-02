Mike and Alex reach Cape Town

Two tired but relieved sailors sail into town

Two tired, disappointed but deeply relieved sailors made fast in Cape Town last night after a long and frustrating journey out of the Southern Ocean under jury rig. Mike Golding and Alex Thomson had covered the last miles in a fitful fashion, with only 10 litres of diesel left. They were met by a boat that could tow them in but were determined in the end to sail all the way.

I spoke to Mike yesterday ( cms/av/pro/10538.MP3>here ) and found him quiet and reflective. The reality of finally making land and possibly the end of this race seemed to be fully taking hold. This round the world race is the only one Mike has never completed in 15 years of ocean racing. As for Alex, it’s tougher still: he has yet to complete one.