Cruising at Warp Factor 10

Imagine cruising across the Pacific at 40 knots!

Fast foiler yachts are some of the most exciting yachts around – look at those spectacular videos of foiling Moths and of the big French foiler L’ Hydroptère hitting 47.2 knots – but how about this whacky idea for the rest of us?

California-based designer Arnold Friedling calls it the eXplorius, and has done some fantastic computer-game style graphics of the futuristic yacht ghosting into Sydney Harbour at twilight and flying along past the lagoon of a South Pacific atoll. It’s about as real as a computer game but never mind; the eXplorius looks fabulous.

The concept is not, as Friedling euphemistically comments: “a fully developed working boat solution”. Nice concept though, and one that has earned him a design award from Pininfarina.

As always, comments welcome.