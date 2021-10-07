What’s in the latest issue… November 2021

The November 2021 issue of Yachting World is out today, with an in-depth review of the latest navigation apps, plus an exclusive overnight passage test sail of the new Oyster 595, plus lots more

The latest issue of Yachting World is packed full of expert bluewater cruising content, as well as our latest news, gear and technique features. Here’s a sneak peek at this month’s edition, on sale today:

Best Apps for navigation

Tablets and smart phones are ubiquitous on yachts these days, and the convenience of having navigation apps in your can be irresistible – but which works best? Bruce Jacobs puts six of the most popular and latest apps to the test, and shares some top tips on how to get the best out of them.

On test: Oyster 595

Oyster’s latest launch is already an instant hit, with 16 of the brand new design sold before the first hull had hit the water. There’s a real buzz in this area of the marketplace, and Oyster look to be leading the charge for a new crop of bluewater 60-footers as owners seize the day to go bluewater adventuring in luxurious comfort. Toby Hodges took the helm of the new 595 for an overnight shakedown sail to see how she performs.

Re-made in Japan

The 1927 Camper & Nicholson classic ketch Cynara needed a refit – but this was a refurb with a difference, as her dedicated owner had her returned to her glamorous best in Japan, a nation not known for superyacht restoration.

Jimmy Cornell: a life at sea

Is there a cruising sailor out there who has not turned to the advice of Jimmy Cornell at some point? Cornell’s books and webinars have inspired thousands to cast off the lines. Now, the doyen of bluewater cruising is finally hanging up his sea boots. He talks to Helen Fretter about why he’s no longer going to sea, and reflects on four decades of adventures afloat.

When to cross the Atlantic

With three rallies, one major race, and lots of independent sailors set to cross the Atlantic westbound this winter, how do you pick the right time to go? Chris Tibbs analyses the data to work out when in the season is best for your boat

Plus lots more…

Also in the November 2021 issue of Yachting World: we report from Cannes and Southampton boat shows, investigate alternatives to Myanmar teak, bring you a spectacular cruise around the remote Faroe Islands, get onboard the late Duke of Edinburgh’s Dragon keelboat Bluebottle and find out from the winner of the Rolex Fastnet Race overall, owner/skipper Tom Kneen, on how to put together a successful team.