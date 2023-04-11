Rescue underway for British solo skipper dismasted in violent South Atlantic storm

An international rescue operation is underway to assist British solo sailor Ian Herbert-Jones, who has been rolled, dismasted and injured in a major storm in the South Atlantic.



An international rescue operation is underway to assist British solo sailor Ian Herbert-Jones, who has been rolled, dismasted and injured in a major storm in the South Atlantic.

Herbert-Jones was competing in the single-handed Golden Globe Race when he was repeatedly rolled last night (April 10) in a storm with winds over 50 knots, gusting 70, and a severe sea state.

His Tradewind 35 Puffin was dismasted and took on water, though that is understood to be controllable with the manual bilge pump.

After Herbert-Jones activated both his EPIRB and YB3 tracker distress signal, MRCC Argentina began co-ordinating his rescue. Herbert-Jones is approximately 1200 miles east of Argentina, so far beyond helicopter range.

Race organisers initially reported that MRCC Argentina was struggling to receive confirmation from any ships in the area that they could assist, with it likely being unsafe for any vessels north/north-east of Puffin’s position to attempt to turn in the severe sea conditions.

At 0400 UTC Golden Globe Race organisers posted: “MRCC Argentina is challenged in their attempt to contact ships or fishing vessels in the area with no response so far from anyone confirming they are headed toward Ian/Puffin. The weather around Ian is slowly moderating with wind SW36k gusting 56K with 8.2 mtr sea. More Updates when we know.”

Shortly afterwards it was confirmed that the Falkland Islands Fisheries Patrol Vessel Lilibet has been tasked to rescue Herbert-Jones, but is some 300 miles south and 30 hours away. Lilibet is currently steaming towards Herbert-Jones at 12 knots, and should arrive at Puffin’s last reported position on the morning of April 12.

Lilibet is a brand new UK-flagged patrol vessel. Understood to be a Damen Stan Patrol 5009 vessel, it was built in 2022 and named after the late HRH Queen Elizabeth II’s nickname Lilibet.

The vessel is 50 metres long, with a ‘Sea Axe’ bow designed for cutting through heavy seas. It has a range of around 3000 nautical miles, carries a crew of 10, and has a 7.5m RIB capable of 35 knots, in a recessed slipway designed for quick deployment and retrieval.

Golden Globe Race organisers posted on Facebook: “MRCC ARGENTINA SAR Puerto Belgrano Called GGR @0150 UTC 11th April with confirmation of a ship Bound for Ian. PUFFIN

“The Lilibet, UK flagged 50m fisheries Patrol vessel approx 300 miles South of Puffin is heading towards his position. Lilibeth position 53.02.5S 034.49.18W – ETA 29 hours

“SAR Belgrano is still trying to contact Taiwanese fishing vessels closer to Puffin’s position. Several ships declined routing SW due to adverse weather, Lilibet position makes routing easier”

At around 0645 UTC organisers issued another update confirming that a second vessel, a Taiwanese fishing vessel, had been diverted to Hebert-Jones’ position and was expected to arrive in the area later this evening.

“UPDATE: No news from PUFFIN. We have asked him for an update at 0600UTC. WEATHER On scene now is SW34K Gusts 50K Sea 8.2mtr. Forecast 0900UTC SW34 G47 S8 1800UTC W23 G40 S6.5 At 0610UTC, AGENCIA NACIONAL SAR (ACSM) ARGENTINA advised the following…

“We have communicated with MRCC Taiwan and diverted the course of the fishing vessel ZI DA WANG 45ª34’S 038ª20W, which is 90 NM off PUFFIN. In reply they have told me that they will attempt rescue, estimating their arrival on the 11th at 1900 UTC, but the rescue will depend on weather conditions.”

EPIRB activated in 70-knot storm

In a satellite call with race organisers at 1540UTC on April 10, Herbert-Jones reported that he was having difficulty launching his drogue due to the breaking waves, with the wave height estimated to be around 7.5m with a dangerous counter sea state.

Herbert-Jones then manually activated his EPIRB, initially because he was unable to make contact by satphone. At 1725 UTC he also manually activated the distress signal via his YB3 satellite tracking and texting unit, issuing the following message: “Button ALERT…. 46., 57.250S 037, 12.382W”

At 1810 UTC, Herbert-Jones activated Puffin’s second satphone and second YB3 tracking and texting device, which are normally on standby, so both are ready for use.

At 1842 UTC Herbert-Jones reported that he had been rolled again, Puffin was dismasted, and he had injured his back. The YB3 text message: “Rolled Dismasted , injured Back, hard to move, 2ft water in boat.”

Two minutes later, he sent a second message (1844 UTC): “Situation getting worse..need weather break to cut rig from PUFFIN”

Herbert Jones was in a forecast sea state of 7.7m waves from the south west,combined with a 1.8m north-easterly secondary swell at 9 second intervals. These two opposing seas are likely to have generated extremely dangerous conditions. Winds were understood to have been around 50 knots, gusting 70-80.

At 2015 Herbert-Jones confirmed that he was able to begin cutting the rig away, sending a message by satellite phone: “Cutting Rig away, water ingress under control, Back getting stiff, Gashed head.”

Organisers have released a recording of last night’s 2015UTC satellite phone call with Herbert-Jones, in which the skipper sounds tired but calm. He reports that the weather ingress is under control, and he has begun cutting the rigging away. He also reported that he had gashed his head, and injured his back.

Speaking to race organiser Don McIntyre, Herbert-Jones said: “Well I’ve had better days. The rig came down, and the mast is still banging against the side of the hull at the moment. I haven’t been able to cut all the rigging away yet. I’ve managed to deploy the drogue, and I’ve got the water ingress under control.

“I’m halfway through the rigging but I keep getting driven back, the weather is just crazy. So the mast is still hanging over the side and sort of slamming against the boat.

“My back is painful, I’m running out of movement fast. I’ve damaged the shoulder, I’ve got a gash on my head, but it’s the back that is stopping me moving around very well.”

Listen to the recording here.

Race organisers added: “Further updates will be made when available. Our thoughts are with Ianand all those working to assist him at this moment. We thank them for their efforts.”