Moody 48DS first look: Monohull with multihull living

The new Moody 48DS was unveiled at Düsseldorf and slots neatly into the existing range from the Hanse group

The latest Bill Dixon-designed decksaloon model from the Hanse group continues a now-established tradition of a monohull yacht that offers single level living in much the same manner as a catamaran.

Cockpit, galley and saloon are all on the same level, with the latter enjoying far better 360º visibility than most so-called decksaloon designs, thanks to the big all-round windows. Yet the boat also retains the handling characteristics of a monohull and the big advantage of it being easier to find a visitors’ berth in many parts of the world than for a multihull.

A walk-around deck, with high bulwarks and a solid guardrail, helps it feel safe and makes sail handling as easy as possible. The boat is also set up to be controlled from either of the cockpit helm stations, or monitored from inside.

The bulky coachroof means the decksaloon sits partially above the midships guest cabins, creating as much volume as might be expected on a yacht several feet larger. Both these are ensuite, with separate shower compartments, and there’s a well appointed owner’s cabin.

Yet there’s still space for a 2.8m tender garage that can be fitted with an optional system designed to minimise the hassle associated with recovering and launching a dinghy.

The Moody 48DS was unveiled at Düsseldorf and slots into the range alongside existing 41ft and 54ft models. The first example will be on the UK south coast this spring.

Moody 48DS specifications

Hull length: 14.65m 48ft 1in

Beam: 4.85m 15ft 1in

Draught: 1.6m or 1.98m 5ft 4in or 6ft 6in

Displacement: 21,160kg 46,650lb

Base price: €864,900 ex VAT

Builder: hanseyachtsag.com

