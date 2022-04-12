First look: JFA Adventure 68

Expansive interior volume sets the Bill Dixon designed JFA Adventure 68 stand out from the ordinary, Rupert Holmes reports

The aluminium Bill Dixon designed JFA Adventure 68 adds a new dimension to this renowned Breton yard’s range of semi-custom performance cruising yachts. It’s a vessel that’s designed to go anywhere in the world, yet to also be easy to handle with a small crew, despite its size and considerable power.

The deck arrangement makes it immediately clear this project stands out from the ordinary. Of course there’s much that is common to other yachts of this size, including all lines led aft to a pair of winches ahead of each steering position.

Although these winches are not positioned on pedestals inboard, the side decks outboard of the working cockpit coamings are at the same level as the helm stations. They therefore benefit from ultra-deep bulwarks and almost waist-high guardrails, creating a secure working space. Moving forward along the decks is intended to be safe, secure and easy.

Tender garages are often a pain to use on a regular basis, especially when powerful outboard engines are involved, so two alternative options are offered. It can be placed directly on a lowered section of the aft deck, from where the tender can be launched using a carbon fibre crane. Alternatively, it can live transversely in a garage, from which it’s lifted out vertically through a large deck hatch.

The deck saloon is on the same level as the cockpit sole and therefore offers all the benefits of single-level living, plus an expansive navigation/watch keeping station with an internal helm.

Sleeping accommodation, which is on the next level down, includes two big double or twin guests cabins and an owner’s suite forward. There’s also a triple berth crew cabin aft, plus a large engine room and machinery spaces. By incorporating accommodation on two levels in this way Dixon has been able to create interior volume that he says is “more akin to a vessel 10ft longer.”

JFA Adventure 68 specifications:

LOA: 21.6m / 70ft 10in

LWL: 19.06m / 62ft 6in

Beam: 5.73m / 18ft 10in

Draught: 1.6m to 3.75m / 5ft 3in to 12ft 4in

Displacement: 37,200kg / 82,000lb

Price: POA

Builder: jfa-yachts.com

