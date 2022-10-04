First look: Dykstra/Baltic 117 Perseverance

The Dykstra/Baltic 117 Perseverance has made it's debut at the 2022 Monaco Yacht Show and has already won Sailing Yacht of the Year at the World Superyacht Awards

It would seem that I’m not alone in finding Dykstra’s modern classic designs stunning, especially its pilot cutter-inspired models. The 117ft Perseverance scooped Sailing Yacht of the Year at the World Superyacht Awards earlier this summer, together with eco and best naval architecture awards.

The pilot cutter style, with its trademark features such as plumb stem and bowsprit, squared deckhouses and counter stern, is one which has stood the test of time for its practicality as well as aesthetic appeal. For example, the long bowsprit helps enable multiple headsail options, while the deep cockpits and high bulwarks provide a secure feeling on deck.

Perseverance can set and furl its formidable sail wardrobe via push buttons for easy short-handed cruising, particularly useful for a cruising yacht which is chartered out.

Behind the oiled teak veneers of its traditional deckhouses and swept decks lies a high-tech composite build by world leaders in their craft Baltic Yachts. A diesel-electric propulsion system charges the battery bank to allow for up to nine hours of silent ship at anchor. While sailing, a free spinning propeller combines with the electric motor for power generation.

Efficient energy systems are used throughout, including the reuse of waste air conditioning and it is estimated that the power savings aboard amount to over 70lt of fuel per day when in guest/owner mode.

“Yachts cannot be 100% environmentally ‘green’, but in a sailing yacht you can do a lot of small things that can add up to a great deal when it comes to power saving and emissions control,” believes Baltic’s executive vice-president Henry Hawkins. balticyachts.fi

Dykstra/Baltic 117 Perseverance specifications

LOA: 39.6m / 129ft 11in

LWL: 31.03m / 101ft 10in

Beam: 7.86m / 25ft 9in

Draught: 6.00m/4.00m 19ft 8in/13ft 1in

Light displacement: 103 tonnes

