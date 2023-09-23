Pocket cruiser owners still need to see the same distances as small, medium and large boat owners, but if you want a pair of binoculars that will attach to your belt, the Plastimo Pocket binoculars could be the answer.

Plastimo 7×18 Pocket marine binoculars

Arriving in a simple cardboard box, the Plastimo Pocket marine binoculars come with a lightweight carry case and no lens protectors or eyepiece protectors.

Its individual eye adjustments are simple but effective and the rubber eye shells fold back easily for those who wear spectacles all the time.

The instructions are the same as the ones provided with the Admiral FX 7×50 and the Admiral RC 7×50.

And as a result, they are confusing, but in the grand scheme of things, that should be no bother for these simple binoculars.

However, as noted above, the Pocket binoculars are the only pair on this group test that positively do need the neck strap attached in order to float.

They’re waterproof and filled with Nitrogen and come with a one-year warranty. But beware, they are very small.

Check carefully for photos that include a hand for scale to show how small they really are…

Buy it now on Amazon

Note: We may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site, at no extra cost to you. This doesn’t affect our editorial independence.