First look: Grand Soleil 65 – new big cruiser from GS

The new Grand Soleil 65 follows in the footsteps of the recently launched Grand Soleil 72 and is available in Long Cruise (LC) and Performance options

The Grand Soleil 65 is offered in both LC (long cruise) and performance variants. Externally key differences are in the coachroof and the shorter coamings of the performance boat. However, below deck the LC model gains a 270˚ view from the deck saloon, plus space for a big machinery area below, while freeing up space for larger aft cabins.

Naval architect Matteo Polli says he approached this model with a similar philosophy to the existing Grand Soleil 72. It has a wide hull and deck at the transom, but narrow waterline beam, with a shape that quickly builds form stability with increasing heel angles. Polli says he “strongly believes a single spade rudder is the best configuration for this boat, to give both good control and good performance.”

The mast position is well aft, which “is necessary for sailing performance, especially in light airs, though it makes the job more difficult for interior designers [Nauta],” he adds.

The arrangement has galley and owner’s cabin forward, while proportionately more beam aft gives space for big aft cabins. Both versions are offered with a wider range of customisation and interior finishes than smaller Grand Soleil models, reflecting what project leader Franco Corazza says is a “completely different level of expectation for yachts over 60ft.”

The first 65LC is in build and should be unveiled at the Cannes boat show in September.

Grand Soleil 65 specifications

LOA: 21.60m / 70ft 10in

Hull length: 20.10m / 65ft 11in

Beam: 5.90m / 19ft 03in

Draught: 3.50m / 11ft 6in

Displacement: 26,000kg / 57,320lb

Price: circa €2.3-2.8m ex VAT

Builder: grandsoleil.net

