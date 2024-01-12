First look: CNB 78 – stunning bluewater cruiser

As Nicolas Claris’ photos show, CNB has produced a sympathetic replacement to the popular 76 to mark its first yacht since its change of ownership from Groupe Beneteau to Solaris. Philippe Briand and Jean Marc Piaton were reunited to create tweaks to a new slightly longer hull form, rather than make any sweeping changes. The result, the CNB 78, was launched in August, just in time to get to the world premiere in Cannes, where we stepped aboard.

The CNB 78 is faithful to CNB’s genes in that it’s a bluewater cruiser that can be easily managed by a short-handed crew. Proper crew accommodation and separation is designed-in to the interior. Crew have the whole aft section with galley, owner and guest cabins are forward, and these zones are separated by a decksaloon which both links to the cockpit and creates space for a beam-wide engine room below.

CNB’s manager Vincent Arnaud remains the constant, and expressed how happy he was with the quality of the construction and fitout as he showed me around. “We wanted to bring something new and yet keep our roots.” A key improvement is that bulkheads are now laminated in, using a more traditional approach than the Beneteau Group’s industrial modular technique on the 76.

Arnaud explained that what they saved on designing and engineering it to an industrial level (as Beneteau did), was put into equipment and finish. Certainly the curved veneers with continuous grain, in this case in walnut, show a step up in finish quality.

On deck we see no step to the side decks, just a gentle ramp, with full length caulking from stern to bow emphasising this clear passage. While the longitudinal tender garage remains key and very similar, with room for a Williams 395, it’s easier to launch now with rollers integrated into the swim platform. There is a huge sail locker for furling sails, which could be a crew cabin, but that’d be at odds with the programme of the boat, which already includes generous accommodation for two crew aft within the proper living areas.

A key improvement has been in the guest cabins, as both are double cabins with the choice of doubles or twins, rather than one being a bunk cabin as it was on the 76. The owner’s suite is palatial, comfortable and airy yet private. It starts at the mast base bulkhead and can have the berth forward or aft and offset without changing the layout of the ensuite. The second hull to launch will show there’s even space enough to house a piano in there.

CNB 78 specifications

LOA: 24.85m / 81ft 5in

Hull length: 23.25m / 76ft 3in

LWL: 22.2m / 72ft 8in

Beam (max): 6.10m / 20ft 0in

Draught: 3.5m / 11ft 5in

Disp (lightship): 47,900kg / 105,600lb

Ballast: 12,600kg / 27,800lb

Design: Philippe Briand & Jean-Marc Piaton

Price: ex VAT from €4m

Builder: cnbyachts.com

