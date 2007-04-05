Wet and No Wind

America's Cup Act 13 racing abandoned today

Despite a promising start to the day, albeit in the kind of cold and wet conditions most of us thought we had left behind when we flew south, the breeze shifted and died well before it’s published sell by date.

The result was a large fleet of AC boats and an even bigger fleet of spectators that wallowed around for the afternoon before racing was called off for the day. Cancelling all racing for the day is very rare in Valencia but unfortunately, typical of the vagaries of the Spring time weather.

The only ones who could possibly feel better about the lack of points on the board from today are Plus39 who are busy trying to get their new old mast into their boat after the new one was lost yesterday.

The chat doing the rounds is that Alinghi and the Germans have both offered the Iain Percy’s team a replacement mast but apparently at least one of the other teams has objected.

Forecast for tomorrow is very wet, but at least with some wind, albeit from the north, a direction that tends to kick up a big swell.

Keep watching that horizon!

HOT LINKS & TIPS

Click Here for Results

Daily video news story

****** LIVE AUDIO ******

Follow the action live from Valencia

Broadcast starts at 1345 local time (1245 GMT)

ASHORE

To listen to the daily commentary log on to the official site at;

Click here then Live info and Radio

AFLOAT

If you’re in town, listen on:

English

VHF Ch71

Spanish

FM 87.8 – Valencia