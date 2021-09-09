In the October 2021 issue of Yachting World we test the new lift-keel Jeanneau SO410 and the Lagoon 55, Nikki Henderson reports on her experiences at the Gotland Runt. Plus the latest new gear and new yachts to hit the market, a cruise in Mexico, and an inside look at the famous Pen Duick VI.

News

Team GBR dominate the Tokyo 2020 sailing medals

Hannah Mills becomes the greatest female Olympic sailor

Cowes Week gets back to its roots with a return to racing

Yachts help evacuate victims of Mediterranean wildfires

Features

Fastnet warriors

The world’s biggest offshore race was one of the toughest yet – Helen Fretter reports on how the teams battled the longer course

Best of both worlds

Can you sail the world without having to sell up or quit the day job? One couple explains their ‘hybrid cruising’ lifestyle

Into the wilds

Cruising Mexico’s Baja Peninsula and the Sea of Cortez reveals an unspoilt landscape and breathtaking anchorages

Finding flow

A 350-mile race isn’t everyone’s idea of relaxation, but the Gotland Runt proves the perfect tonic for Nikki Henderson

Supersail World

Toby Hodges sails the sensational ClubSwan 125 Skorpios, plus Superyacht Cup Palma and Monaco Yacht Show

New gear and yachts

Tested: the new lift keel Jeanneau SO410 Tested: how the latest Lagoon 55 redefines comfort afloat Eight waterproof kitbags on test: which protects best?

Practical features