In the October 2021 issue of Yachting World we test the new lift-keel Jeanneau SO410 and the Lagoon 55, Nikki Henderson reports on her experiences at the Gotland Runt. Plus the latest new gear and new yachts to hit the market, a cruise in Mexico, and an inside look at the famous Pen Duick VI.
News
Team GBR dominate the Tokyo 2020 sailing medals
Hannah Mills becomes the greatest female Olympic sailor
Cowes Week gets back to its roots with a return to racing
Yachts help evacuate victims of Mediterranean wildfires
Features
Fastnet warriors
The world’s biggest offshore race was one of the toughest yet – Helen Fretter reports on how the teams battled the longer course
Best of both worlds
Can you sail the world without having to sell up or quit the day job? One couple explains their ‘hybrid cruising’ lifestyle
Into the wilds
Cruising Mexico’s Baja Peninsula and the Sea of Cortez reveals an unspoilt landscape and breathtaking anchorages
Finding flow
A 350-mile race isn’t everyone’s idea of relaxation, but the Gotland Runt proves the perfect tonic for Nikki Henderson
Toby Hodges sails the sensational ClubSwan 125 Skorpios, plus Superyacht Cup Palma and Monaco Yacht Show
New gear and yachts
Tested: the new lift keel Jeanneau SO410
Tested: how the latest Lagoon 55 redefines comfort afloat
Eight waterproof kitbags on test: which protects best?
Practical features
Special report
How to anchor without wrecking the seabed
Extraordinary boats
Eric Tabarly’s Pen Duick VI
Masterclass
Pip Hare on best practice crew communication
5 expert tips
Tom Burnham on how to run the pit smoothly