In Yachting World November 2022 issue Toby Hodges gets out on the water in the stunning new ClubSwan 80 My Song and explains what it’s like to sail this maxi-sized one design. At the other end of the size scale we take a look at the brave (and sometimes bonkers) world of microyacht voyagers and ask at what point small might become too small for an ocean crossing.

We look at the Golden Globe Race 2022, which set off last month with 16 skippers looking to take on the solo, non-stop race around the world. Plus an in-depth look at Tapio Lehtinen’s Gaia 36 Asteria – the oldest yacht entered in the event. All this plus our usual gear reviews, news, cruising stories and much more.

News

New ‘mini’ America’s Cup class yacht takes flight

European in-water boat shows boom this autumn

New 75m mega-cat concept and record Route du Rhum

Features

Golden Globe Race

Skippers set off to attempt what many have failed at: to race solo, non-stop around the world in a 30-footer

Land of wonder

Sailing to the Galapagos Islands requires extensive preparation, but the rewards are other worldly

Crazy folk

What’s the smallest boat you’d consider for crossing an ocean? For microyacht voyagers there’s no limit…

Max fun

Sardinia’s Porto Cervo, one of the most spectacular sailing venues in the world, hosts the Rolex Maxi Yacht Cup

New gear and yachts

Boat test: Sailing the latest My Song, the first new ClubSwan 80 and a maxi-sized one design cruiser-racer

Stunning new timber builds and electric cruising yachts

Offshore and top coastal lifejackets put to the test

Practical features

Special report

Using Starlink satellite remote internet afloat

Extraordinary boats

Gaia 36 Golden Globe racer Asteria

Masterclass

Pip Hare explains offshore medical kits

5 expert tips

Helming upwind and keeping the boat in balance

Taking ownership

Advice on commissioning a new boat