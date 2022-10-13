In Yachting World November 2022 issue Toby Hodges gets out on the water in the stunning new ClubSwan 80 My Song and explains what it’s like to sail this maxi-sized one design. At the other end of the size scale we take a look at the brave (and sometimes bonkers) world of microyacht voyagers and ask at what point small might become too small for an ocean crossing.
We look at the Golden Globe Race 2022, which set off last month with 16 skippers looking to take on the solo, non-stop race around the world. Plus an in-depth look at Tapio Lehtinen’s Gaia 36 Asteria – the oldest yacht entered in the event. All this plus our usual gear reviews, news, cruising stories and much more.
News
New ‘mini’ America’s Cup class yacht takes flight
European in-water boat shows boom this autumn
New 75m mega-cat concept and record Route du Rhum
Features
Golden Globe Race
Skippers set off to attempt what many have failed at: to race solo, non-stop around the world in a 30-footer
Land of wonder
Sailing to the Galapagos Islands requires extensive preparation, but the rewards are other worldly
Crazy folk
What’s the smallest boat you’d consider for crossing an ocean? For microyacht voyagers there’s no limit…
Max fun
Sardinia’s Porto Cervo, one of the most spectacular sailing venues in the world, hosts the Rolex Maxi Yacht Cup
New gear and yachts
Boat test: Sailing the latest My Song, the first new ClubSwan 80 and a maxi-sized one design cruiser-racer
Stunning new timber builds and electric cruising yachts
Offshore and top coastal lifejackets put to the test
Practical features
Special report
Using Starlink satellite remote internet afloat
Extraordinary boats
Gaia 36 Golden Globe racer Asteria
Masterclass
Pip Hare explains offshore medical kits
5 expert tips
Helming upwind and keeping the boat in balance
Taking ownership
Advice on commissioning a new boat