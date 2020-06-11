In the July issue of Yachting World we bring you tales of cruisers trapped offshore during COVID-19 lockdown and expert advice for preparing for a bluewater sailing adventure. Plus our 30-page Supersail World supplement profiles Nautor’s Swan chairman Leonardo Ferragamo

News

IMOCA 60s to compete in a new race to the Arctic Circle

Postponed SailGP series will kick off again in 2021

Two classic American yachts to go under the hammer

Features

Set free & go

What would it take to get ready and prepared to sail away for a life afloat?

A world beneath

Freediver Andreas B Heide has spent a decade whale watching in the far north from his Jeanneau Sun Fast 37

Lessons from a life afloat

Pete Goss has decided to change his voyaging plans and sail nearer to home, but he reflects on what he’s learned

Trapped in paradise

When countries locked down because of COVID-19, thousands of cruisers were stranded. We hear some of their stories

After the storm

‘A love and hate affair’ is how a skipper describes sailing the Magellan Strait and around the south of the Americas

New gear and yachts

Italia 11.98 on test: is it a cruiser or a racer… or both?

The latest yacht launches from Sweden and France

In-boom furling: looking at the pros and cons

Practical features

Special report

Why you might go eSailing during lockdown

Extraordinary boats

How an old lifeboat became an Arctic cruiser

Navigation briefing

Making the right call without sleep

Masterclass with Pip Hare

What to pack in your grab bag

Supersail World

What’s hot in superyacht gear, tenders and toys

A spectacular voyage through the Magellan Strait

The fashion magnate who cultivated Nautor’s Swan

Cover picture

Sailing off into the wide blue yonder aboard the Oyster 675 Babiana. Photo: Mike Jones/Waterline Media