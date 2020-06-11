In the July issue of Yachting World we bring you tales of cruisers trapped offshore during COVID-19 lockdown and expert advice for preparing for a bluewater sailing adventure. Plus our 30-page Supersail World supplement profiles Nautor’s Swan chairman Leonardo Ferragamo
News
IMOCA 60s to compete in a new race to the Arctic Circle
Postponed SailGP series will kick off again in 2021
Two classic American yachts to go under the hammer
Features
Set free & go
What would it take to get ready and prepared to sail away for a life afloat?
A world beneath
Freediver Andreas B Heide has spent a decade whale watching in the far north from his Jeanneau Sun Fast 37
Lessons from a life afloat
Pete Goss has decided to change his voyaging plans and sail nearer to home, but he reflects on what he’s learned
Trapped in paradise
When countries locked down because of COVID-19, thousands of cruisers were stranded. We hear some of their stories
After the storm
‘A love and hate affair’ is how a skipper describes sailing the Magellan Strait and around the south of the Americas
New gear and yachts
Italia 11.98 on test: is it a cruiser or a racer… or both?
The latest yacht launches from Sweden and France
In-boom furling: looking at the pros and cons
Practical features
Special report
Why you might go eSailing during lockdown
Extraordinary boats
How an old lifeboat became an Arctic cruiser
Navigation briefing
Making the right call without sleep
Masterclass with Pip Hare
What to pack in your grab bag
Supersail World
What’s hot in superyacht gear, tenders and toys
A spectacular voyage through the Magellan Strait
The fashion magnate who cultivated Nautor’s Swan
Cover picture
Sailing off into the wide blue yonder aboard the Oyster 675 Babiana. Photo: Mike Jones/Waterline Media